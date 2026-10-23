Tekna Impact Expands Manufacturing Operations in Mission with Fourth Production Line

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Ribbon-cutting ceremony. October 23, 2026. Photo by Noah Mangum González

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Tekna Impact celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing operations on October 23, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city officials, business leaders and employees at its Mission headquarters.

The company, which specializes in label printing and converting, has acquired production assets from Whitlam Group’s former Harlingen operation, including a six-color flexographic printing press, finishing and inspection equipment, and additional operational resources.

Once fully commissioned, the expansion will provide four production lines and six finishing stations, increasing capacity and improving turnaround times for customers.

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Tekna Impact currently employs 23 professionals and anticipates additional hiring as production increases. The company projects approximately eight additional positions over the next two years, beyond its near-term hiring plans, with the potential to expand its workforce by more than 50%.

Ernesto Gonzalez, founder and president of Tekna Impact, said the company began operations in 1999 and has developed long-standing relationships with customers in automotive manufacturing, electronics, medical equipment, food packaging and agriculture.

He explained that the company’s location near international crossings provides access to manufacturers and industrial parks in Northern Mexico.

“Every label that we send to an industrial park gets placed in a product that’s going to be distributed globally,” Gonzalez said during the ceremony.

The company serves customers including LG Electronics and businesses producing labels for fruits, vegetables and other packaged products.

Gonzalez also recalled the COVID-19 pandemic, when Tekna Impact continued operating as an essential business supplying labels for food, beverages and medical products.

He credited employees, family members and business partners for helping the company overcome financial and operational challenges.

Gonzalez said his mother mortgaged her home to help him establish the business when he was 20 years old.

The expansion was coordinated by Plant Manager Emilio Fuentes and the Tekna Impact team, who managed equipment relocation and installation. The project progressed from initial discussions to planned production in less than six weeks.

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza congratulated the company for its continued investment.

“I’m so glad that you have your company and your confidence in the City of Mission, and that’s how we grow, and we grow together,” she said.

Joe Salazar, acting chief executive officer of Mission EDC, said retaining and supporting existing businesses is as important as attracting new investment.

“Economic development is not simply measured by the new businesses we attract, but also by the success of those that have already called Mission their home,” Salazar said.

Gonzalez thanked the city and Mission EDC for their assistance, including grants and support for the company’s growth.

He said Tekna Impact has operated in Mission for four years and intends to continue expanding there.

“Mission is not simply where we operate. Mission is our home. It is our headquarters, and it is where we intend to continue building our future,” Gonzalez said.