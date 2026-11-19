The first case of New World screwworm (NWS) has been confirmed in Hidalgo County. The case was verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) on November 18, 2026 in a calf. Image: USDA

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EDINBURG, Texas – The first case of New World screwworm (NWS) has been confirmed in Hidalgo County. The case was verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) on November 18, 2026 in a calf.

The infected calf was reported to officials on November 17, 2026. Samples were taken and sent to the lab for analysis and came back positive for NWS.

“While the confirmation of a New World screwworm case is concerning, it is not unexpected and serves as a reminder of why preparation matters,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Our emergency management team and animal health partners have been planning for this possibility and stand ready to support response efforts. The most important thing residents can do right now is stay informed and report suspicious wounds immediately. Early detection gives us the best opportunity to limit the spread and protect animal health in our region.”

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Due to the detection of NWS in Hidalgo County, TAHC has designated areas of Brooks, Hidalgo, Kenedy and Willacy Counties as Infested Zone 37 and imposed a quarantine on animals.

Infested Zone 37 is subject to the following animal movement restrictions:

Warm-blooded animals located within Infested Zone 37 may not be moved outside of the zone without prior authorization from the Commission. Any person in possession or control of such animals must obtain permission and comply with all conditions set by the Commission before transporting the animals beyond the quarantine boundaries.

To move warm-blooded animals outside of Infested Zone 37, the animal must be inspected and treated as required by the Commission and issued a permit or certificate for movement by a Commission representative.

Hides, carcasses, and parts of any animal capable of serving as a host for NWS must be inspected and undergo any treatment deemed necessary by a Commission representative prior to removal from the Infested Zone 37.

Unauthorized movement is prohibited and subject to administrative penalties and/or criminal prosecution.

County officials are working closely with the USDA, TAHC, local veterinarians, livestock producers, and emergency management partners to support response efforts and monitor the situation. The initiated response includes epidemiological investigations and case tracing; surveillance, testing, and trapping in the affected areas; and releasing sterile insects.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that can affect livestock, pets, wildlife, and other warm-blooded animals. Animal owners should routinely inspect animals for unusual wounds or signs of infestation and contact a veterinarian immediately if concerns arise.

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Although New World screwworm primarily affects animals, infestations can occur in humans. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should seek medical attention immediately.

Suspected cases involving livestock or pets should be reported to a veterinarian immediately or to TAHC at 956-568-5741. After hours and weekends, reports can be made by calling 1-800-550-8242. Suspected infestations involving wildlife should be reported to Texas Parks and Wildlife at 866-487-3297.

Residents can access the latest case information, educational materials, reporting guidance, and response updates through the County’s New World screwworm Information and Updates webpage: www.hidalgocounty.us/NWS.