KINGSMEN Celebrates Continued Growth with Second Brownsville Location

The Grand Opening of KINGSMEN’s second Brownsville location will take place Friday, September 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM. The celebration will take place at 635 International Blvd. in Brownsville, Texas. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Grand Opening of KINGSMEN’s second Brownsville location will take place Friday, September 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM. The celebration will take place at 635 International Blvd. in Brownsville, Texas.

The grand opening marks another milestone in KINGSMEN’s growing investment in Brownsville and its commitment to serving the community with modern, dependable, and welcoming neighborhood destinations. Through the development of new gas stations and convenience stores, the revitalization of existing properties, and the creation of local jobs, KINGSMEN is investing for the long term and growing alongside the community it serves.

With its second Brownsville location, KINGSMEN continues its mission to raise the standard of neighborhood convenience by providing clean and safe facilities, competitively priced high-quality fuel, exceptional customer service, and products selected with the needs of local customers in mind.

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“KINGSMEN’s expansion to a second Brownsville location speaks to the strong connection they are building with our community,” said Esmeralda Villarreal, IOM, President & CEO of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to celebrate a business that is creating local jobs, enhancing neighborhood services, and demonstrating a long-term commitment to the people of Brownsville.”

As Brownsville continues to grow, investments like KINGSMEN’s contribute to stronger neighborhoods, new employment opportunities, and a thriving local economy. The opening reflects the momentum taking place throughout the city as businesses continue to recognize Brownsville as a community where they can invest, grow, and build lasting connections.

The public is invited to join the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, its Bienvenidos Committee, KINGSMEN, local leaders, business professionals, and community members in celebrating the grand opening.

Date: Friday, September 25, 2026 Time: 2:00 PM Location: 635 International Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520

For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony or to stay updated on event details, please visit https://bit.ly/47eMoc8 or contact the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce at (956) 542-4341 or info@brownsvillechamber.com.

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Information source: Brownsville Chamber of Commerce