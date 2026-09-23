PSJA ISD Drumlines Earn Top Honors at Competition

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) percussion students showcased their talents and skills at the Roma Gladiator Drumline Contest held Saturday, September 12, 2026, earning top placements across multiple divisions. Image for illustration purposes

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ROMA, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) percussion students showcased their talents and skills at the Roma Gladiator Drumline Contest held Saturday, September 12, 2026, earning top placements across multiple divisions.



PSJA Early College High School earned first place in the Advanced Large Division and was also named Grand Champion Overall. PSJA North Early College High School placed 5th in the Advanced Large Division, while Audie Murphy Middle School earned second place in the Middle School Division.



These achievements highlight the dedication and discipline of PSJA ISD percussion students and their directors as they continue representing PSJA ISD at competitive events throughout the region.

Information source: PSJA ISD