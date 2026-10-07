How STC NISOD Recipient Found Passion in Education

Cristina Santos, site manager for South Texas College’s Cosmetology Center in Mission has been named a recipient of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Award for her commitment to supporting faculty, staff and student success. STC image

Texas Border Business

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BY Joey Gomez

McALLEN / MISSION, Texas – Cristina Santos, site manager for South Texas College’s Cosmetology Center in Mission has been named a recipient of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Award for her commitment to supporting faculty, staff and student success.

The national recognition honors community college employees who have demonstrated excellence in teaching, leadership and learning.

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For Santos, the award affirms a journey that began in the cosmetology industry, led her to an unexpected calling in education and eventually brought her back to where it all started.

Now, she said she works with the motivation to inspire a new generation of professionals at STC.

“I was genuinely surprised,” Santos said. “I didn’t realize that the work I had been quietly doing was being noticed. It was a reminder to me that making an impact doesn’t always have to be loud.”

Before joining STC in Jan. 2025, Santos said she spent two decades in the cosmetology industry. Seeking a new challenge, she returned to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics, the science and art of applying nutrition principles to human diet, feeding and health.

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Shortly afterwards, an opportunity to teach food science at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) North High School changed the direction of her life. Although she never envisioned becoming a teacher, she soon recognized that educating others came naturally.

“Once I entered the classroom, I realized that teaching was much more than delivering content,” she said. “It is about helping people recognize what they are capable of. That is what kept me in education.”

Santos went on to spend 24 years in education, serving in roles as an educator, career and technical education leader and STC Dual Credit instructor. She also earned a master’s degree in education while continuing to maintain her cosmetology license.

Joining STC allowed her to unite both sides of her professional journey.

“Cosmetology was where my journey began and education was my calling,” Santos said. “Now, I am able to connect both in a way that supports and inspires the next generation of professionals.”

As site manager, Santos works behind the scenes to ensure the Cosmetology program has the resources it needs to operate successfully. Her responsibilities include supporting faculty and students, coordinating operations, managing equipment, maintaining compliance and ensuring classrooms and labs are prepared for instruction.

Santos said she views her role as more than managing a facility. Her purpose is to remove barriers so instructors can focus on teaching and students can focus on reaching their goals.

“Even though I am no longer in the classroom every day, I still consider myself an educator,” she said. “The difference is that now my classroom is so much bigger. It essentially extends throughout the college system.”

During her first year at STC, Santos focused on listening, building relationships and earning the trust of faculty and staff. In time, leadership in the Cosmetology program said her ability to turn challenges into practical solutions has strengthened the program’s operations and created a more effective student-centered environment.

“Cristina has made a tremendous impact on our program from the moment she joined our team,” said Cosmetology Department Chair Carla Balleza. “She is dedicated, creative and always willing to go above and beyond for our students and faculty, and I am incredibly proud to see her recognized with the NISOD Award.”

Santos said every milestone reflects the combined work of faculty, staff and collegewide services committed to helping students succeed.

“My role may have changed, but my purpose hasn’t,” Santos said. “The students we support today may become the next instructors, colleagues and leaders at STC.”

Information source: STC