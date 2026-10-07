Dr. Esther Jackson: Faith, Survival, and Mental Health

Jackson is launching the book alongside a world tour that carries the message beyond South Texas. The international journey begins Oct. 8 in Turkey and continues through Paris, Amsterdam, Houston and Dallas before returning to the Rio Grande Valley for a McAllen homecoming on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5–7 p.m. at Jaime Les Livres (I Love Books). Courtesy images

Texas Border Bsuiness

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Dr. Esther Jackson Turns Survival Story Into Faith-Based Mental Health Guide. Her new memoir launches alongside an international tour that brings a faith-centered message of resilience, healing and joy from Turkey and Europe back home to the Rio Grande Valley.

As October brings renewed attention to depression awareness and mental health screening, bestselling author Dr. Esther Akindayomi Jackson is opening a deeply personal conversation through her new book, Joy Flows From a Heart in Harmony With God: A Memoir. A Methodology. A Ministry. A Movement. Rooted in lived experience, the book explores seasons of grief, exhaustion, family and career upheaval, alcohol misuse and spiritual rebuilding — and what it means to confront what may be happening beneath a life that appears to be functioning.

Jackson is launching the book alongside a world tour that carries the message beyond South Texas. The international journey begins Oct. 8 in Turkey and continues through Paris, Amsterdam, Houston and Dallas before returning to the Rio Grande Valley for a McAllen homecoming on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5–7 p.m. at Jaime Les Livres (I Love Books). The arc of the tour reflects the larger story behind Joy Flows: a bestselling author with deep South Texas ties taking a personal testimony and faith-centered methodology to an international audience, then bringing the conversation home.

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Rather than presenting a generic message of inspiration, Jackson writes from lived experience. In the memoir, she reflects on a period she describes as hard, lonely and dark, and on the ways she learned to confront grief, anger, exhaustion and hope. She also writes candidly about drinking and the realization that functioning outwardly is not the same as being well.

“The fact that you are still standing is not proof that you are well,” Jackson writes in the book. The statement captures a central tension of her story: the difference between appearing capable on the outside and honestly confronting what is happening within.

The book introduces Jackson’s 5D framework — Diagnosis, Desire, Determination, Discipline and Discipleship — alongside memoir, declarations and reflection. Drawing on her background as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, minister, speaker and founder of Soul Touch, a wellness ministry rooted in the healing power of the Holy Spirit, she connects her personal testimony with a faith-centered methodology for women navigating seasons of change and seeking spiritual renewal.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Jackson has built a community presence in South Texas. She is the visionary and co-founder of Harmony Hour, a weekly gathering for women, and L.I.F.E. (Ladies Inspired For Excellence), an all-Black women’s organization in the Rio Grande Valley. She also serves on community boards across the region and hosts the Soul Touch podcast. Joy Flows From a Heart in Harmony With God is her second book.

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Information source: Mija Media House Publishing