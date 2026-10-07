DHR Health Stands Alone as Only “Breast Center of Excellence” in Deep South Texas

DHR Health General Surgeon Cera Kroenke explains the importance of DHR Health having the only “Breast Center of Excellence” accredited program and the benefits for patients in the Rio Grande Valley. This designation has proudly been held at DHR Health since 2015. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRAND VALLEY, Texas – During the month of October, DHR Health would like to remind the community that it is home to only “Breast Center of Excellence,” accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). This is a designation DHR Health has had since 2015 and is the only Breast Center of Excellence found south of San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Laredo.

To help us understand this special designation, DHR Health General Surgeon Dr. Cera Kroenke breaks down what this accreditation means and why it is so critical for patients who face a breast cancer diagnosis.

What is a “Breast Center of Excellence”?

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Dr. Kroenke: The title of “Breast Center of Excellence” is awarded exclusively to facilities, such as DHR Health, who voluntarily commit to delivering comprehensive, multidisciplinary care.

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