McAllen’s Soft-Landing Program Generates Business Interest in Tampico, Mexico

The City of McAllen is expanding its economic diplomacy efforts following a successful business engagement in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, where approximately 25 prospective business owners expressed interest in expanding into the United States through McAllen’s Soft-Landing Program. Image courtesy of The City of McAllen

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen is expanding its economic diplomacy efforts following a successful business engagement in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, where approximately 25 prospective business owners expressed interest in expanding into the United States through McAllen’s Soft-Landing Program.

On September 9, the City led a session titled “¿Cómo hacer Negocios en McAllen?” during the inaugural Encuentro de Negocios y Franquicias in Tampico. The event brought together entrepreneurs, franchise operators and business leaders interested in exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion.

Representing the City of McAllen, Director of International Relations Daniella Plata shared information about the City’s Soft-Landing Program, which helps international businesses understand the process of establishing operations in the United States. The session provided prospective investors with information about business requirements, available resources and opportunities for entering the U.S. market through McAllen. Image courtesy of The City of McAllen

Dedicated to promoting small and medium-sized businesses and franchises, the event attracted approximately 500 attendees representing 20 cities across six states.

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Representing the City of McAllen, Director of International Relations Daniella Plata shared information about the City’s Soft-Landing Program, which helps international businesses understand the process of establishing operations in the United States. The session provided prospective investors with information about business requirements, available resources and opportunities for entering the U.S. market through McAllen.

During the event, numerous business owners visited the McAllen booth to learn more about the program. Twenty-five prospective businesses expressed strong interest in expanding their operations, with food and beverage representing the predominant industry.

Among the businesses exploring expansion opportunities was a successful commercial restaurant based in Tampico that is interested in entering the U.S. market, as well as a prosthetics startup currently in the incubation phase with plans to expand its operations. The latter represents a potential opportunity within the healthcare industry.

Representing the City of McAllen, Director of International Relations Daniella Plata shared information about the City’s Soft-Landing Program, which helps international businesses understand the process of establishing operations in the United States. The session provided prospective investors with information about business requirements, available resources and opportunities for entering the U.S. market through McAllen. Image courtesy of The City of McAllen

The City’s participation also generated significant media attention, with coverage from several regional news outlets in Mexico highlighting the growing interest among Tampico entrepreneurs in establishing businesses in the Rio Grande Valley.

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McAllen has served 79 entrepreneurs from the Tampico area this year through its business expansion efforts, with some projects advancing toward establishment in the United States.

“McAllen continues to create opportunities for businesses looking to expand into the United States. Our Soft-Landing Program provides a pathway for entrepreneurs to explore the market, understand the process and identify the resources available to establish their operations here,” said City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. “The interest generated in Tampico demonstrates the importance of building international relationships and connecting businesses with opportunities in McAllen.”

NATIONAL INVITATION FOLLOWS SUCCESSFUL OUTREACH

As a result of McAllen’s participation in the Tampico event, the National Association of Franchises has invited the City to serve as a speaker at its national convention scheduled for October 21 and 22 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The invitation provides another opportunity for McAllen to showcase its Soft-Landing Program and share information with entrepreneurs and franchise operators interested in expanding into the U.S. market.

Through continued international outreach and business engagement, the City of McAllen remains focused on connecting prospective investors with local resources and opportunities while strengthening its position as a destination for business expansion.

For more information about the City of McAllen’s economic development initiatives, visit mcallen.net.