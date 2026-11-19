DHR Health in Edinburg has once again earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health in Edinburg has once again earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. An “A” grade is the highest rating that demonstrates how DHR Health is deeply committed to providing the highest level of care to its patients. This is the fourth time in a row that DHR Health in Edinburg earns this coveted rating. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“This recognition from Leapfrog reflects the discipline and shared responsibility our teams bring to patient care every day,” said Dr. Manish Singh, chief executive officer of DHR Health. “As members of this community, we understand what this ‘A’ represents for the families we serve. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standard of quality care that is safe, consistent, and centered on the needs of our patients.”

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