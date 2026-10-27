Brownsville CBP Officers Seize more than $611K in Cocaine at Veterans International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers working at the Veterans International Bridge import lot intercepted a load of alleged cocaine with an estimated street value of $611,680. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers working at the Veterans International Bridge import lot intercepted a load of alleged cocaine with an estimated street value of $611,680.

“Through unwavering vigilance, our officers diligently continue in their efforts to intercept dangerous narcotics, disrupt criminal networks, and this significant seizure is a step forward in safeguarding our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Veterans International Bridge commercial import lot. CBP officers referred a 2005 International along with its flatbed trailer driven by a 39-year-old male, Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, to CBP secondary for further examination after a pre-primary a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), detected anomalies within the vehicle. In the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 20 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 45.81 pounds of alleged cocaine.

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The estimated street value of the cocaine is $611,680.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated criminal investigations.