City of Edinburg’s Fall Collection Event on November 14th

The City of Edinburg is hosting its upcoming Fall Collection Event—”Fall Haul: Clear It Out This Fall!”—on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas— The City of Edinburg is hosting its upcoming Fall Collection Event—”Fall Haul: Clear It Out This Fall!”—on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The community cleanup initiative provides Edinburg residents with a convenient opportunity to dispose of eligible household items, bulky goods, yard waste, recyclables, and tires at no extra cost. Drop-off locations will be open across four designated city parks: Memorial Park (1212 E. Sprague St.), Norma Linda Treviño Park (909 S. Mon Mack Rd.), Fountain Center Park (1210 E. Kuhn St.), and De Zavala Park (3107 N. Mon Mack Rd.).

Residents are welcome to bring general household trash (must be bagged), bulky items such as furniture and appliances (excluding refrigerators and air conditioners), yard waste, clean recyclables, and up to 4 passenger or light-truck tires per household (off-rim only; no commercial or heavy tires).

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Prohibited items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste such as paint, oil, and chemicals, as well as construction or remodeling debris.

This event is open exclusively to Edinburg residents living within city limits, and attendees must present a valid ID and a recent utility bill to verify residency. To help lines move quickly, participants are encouraged to pre-separate items by category before arriving at the drop-off site.



Who: City of Edinburg Solid Waste What: Hosting Fall Collection Event Where: Memorial Park (1212 E Sprague St.), Norma Linda Treviño Park (909 S. Mon Mack Rd.), Fountain Center Park (1210 E Kuhn St.), and De Zavala Park (3107 N Mon Mack Rd.) When: Saturday, November 14, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Image courtesy of The City of Edinburg