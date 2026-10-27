RGV Hispanic Chamber Welcomes UT Austin Executive Leadership Program for Regional Engagement Day

Governor’s Executive Development Program participants explore education, economic development and regional partnerships shaping the future of the Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Regional engagement is essential to ensuring the Rio Grande Valley remains part of the conversations shaping Texas’ future. By fostering connections between business, education, government and community stakeholders, the region can strengthen partnerships, exchange ideas and create opportunities that support continued growth and prosperity across South Texas.

With that mission in mind, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed more than 70 participants from the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs for a day of learning, discussion and regional engagement.

Check out the gallery below for more images of the event. All courtesy images

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“The Valley has an incredible story to tell, and we’re proud to help share it with leaders from across Texas,” said Tom Castañeda, Chair, RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “By creating opportunities for meaningful engagement, we can highlight the talent, innovation and partnerships driving our region forward while building relationships that support future growth and investment. These exchanges help ensure the Valley’s contributions are recognized and its voice remains part of important conversations happening across our state.”

Designed to provide senior public-sector officials with a deeper understanding of communities throughout Texas, the visit gave participants a firsthand look at the people, organizations and initiatives helping shape the future of the Rio Grande Valley.

As part of the program, the Chamber hosted two panel discussions featuring regional experts and community leaders.

The first, Education in the Rio Grande Valley, was moderated by Veronica Gonzales, Senior Vice President of Governmental and Community Relations at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV).

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The second, Economic Development in the Rio Grande Valley, was moderated by Ron Garza, Senior Associate Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development at UTRGV.

Together, the discussions explored the region’s evolving educational landscape, workforce initiatives, economic momentum and the partnerships helping drive innovation and long-term success.

“These conversations provided a valuable opportunity to highlight the strengths of our region and the tremendous progress taking place across our communities,” Castañeda said. “From educational advancement and workforce development to entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Rio Grande Valley continues to demonstrate the talent, vision and cooperation needed to build a prosperous future.”

Following the discussions, attendees gathered for a networking reception celebrating the area’s culture, hospitality and community spirit. Guests enjoyed a performance by UTRGV’s Mariachi Aztlán and sampled the McAllen Greeters’ signature beverage, Border Buttermilk, courtesy of Visit McAllen.

The RGV Hispanic Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to Title Sponsor South Texas Health System (STHS) and all event sponsors whose support helped make the experience possible.

“The support of our sponsors allows us to share the Rio Grande Valley’s story with influential leaders from across Texas while creating opportunities for meaningful engagement and connection,” Castañeda said. “We are proud to showcase the innovation, resilience and potential that make this region such an exceptional place to live, work, invest and do business.”

In addition to STHS, event sponsors included the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, D.A. Davidson & Company Financial Services, Visit McAllen, UTRGV, Delta Specialty Signs & Supply, LLC, PNC Bank, Texas Gas Service, Texas A&M Health, Frost Bank, Gulf Aviation, International Consulting Engineers, and Hidalgo County and County Judge Richard Cortez.

Through initiatives like this, the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues to advance economic development, strengthen connections across industries and create opportunities that benefit businesses and communities throughout South Texas.

Businesses, organizations and professionals looking to expand their network, increase their visibility and help shape the future of the Rio Grande Valley are encouraged to become involved with the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Through advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities and strategic partnerships, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for economic growth and regional success.

For more information about membership, sponsorship opportunities or upcoming events, visit the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website or call (956) 928-0060.

Information source: RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce