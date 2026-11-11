Heart Disease, Diabetes and Cancer Account for Nearly Half of Mexico’s 792,187 Deaths

Heart disease, diabetes and cancer accounted for nearly half of Mexico’s 792,187 registered deaths in 2025, according to figures released by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). AI image for illustration purposes

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MEXICO CITY — Heart disease, diabetes and cancer accounted for nearly half of Mexico’s 792,187 registered deaths in 2025, according to figures released by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The three diseases caused 388,342 deaths, representing about 49% of the national total.

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Heart disease remained the leading cause of death, accounting for 183,141 fatalities. Diabetes mellitus ranked second with 109,839 deaths, followed by malignant tumors, or cancer, with 95,362.

Liver diseases ranked fourth with 39,277 deaths, while accidents accounted for 38,769, completing the five leading causes of death nationwide.

Together, these five categories accounted for 466,388 deaths, approximately 58.9% of all registered fatalities.

Despite these figures, INEGI reported an overall decline in mortality compared with the previous year.

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Mexico registered 27,485 fewer deaths than in 2024, when the total reached 819,672. The decrease represented approximately 3.4%.

The country’s crude mortality rate fell to 606 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with 630 in 2024.

INEGI reported that 711,908 deaths, or 89.9% of the total, resulted from diseases and other health-related conditions.

The remaining 80,279 deaths, representing 10.1%, were attributed to external causes, including accidents, homicides, and suicides.

Among those external causes, INEGI recorded 29,488 homicides and 9,020 suicides.

The statistics also revealed differences between men and women. Men accounted for 55.9% of registered deaths, while women represented 44%. The remaining 0.1% involved cases in which sex was not specified.

Adults aged 65 and older accounted for 58.4% of registered deaths, making them the largest age group represented in the national figures.

INEGI clarified that although 792,187 deaths were registered during 2025, only 771,178 occurred that year. The remaining 21,009 deaths occurred in previous years but were registered in 2025.

The figures were compiled from 4,846 reporting sources, including civil registry offices, forensic medical services, and public prosecutors’ offices.

The findings identify chronic diseases as major contributors to mortality in Mexico, particularly heart disease and diabetes, which together accounted for 292,980 deaths.

Although overall registered deaths declined, the figures show that cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer continue to account for a substantial share of mortality.

INEGI’s report provides national statistics on causes of death, demographic characteristics, and mortality trends, offering information for public health planning and evaluating health conditions across Mexico.

Source: Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Estadísticas de Defunciones Registradas (EDR) 2025, released November 10, 2026.

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