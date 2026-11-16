The test begins at 1:20 p.m. Central. TBB AI Illustration

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. FEMA said the test would begin at about 2:20 p.m. Eastern time, or 1:20 p.m. Central time.

Television and radio stations, cable systems, satellite radio and television services, and wireline video providers will interrupt normal programming to relay the test message, FEMA said. The agency expects the interruption to last about one minute. Normal programming will resume afterward.

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“This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” the message will say, according to the FCC notice.

FEMA said an actual emergency or a significant weather event on the day of the test could prompt officials to postpone it. The backup date is Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026.