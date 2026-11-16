For the first time in agency history, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is sending four teams to represent the state and compete in HYROX Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photo: Texas DPS

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – For the first time in agency history, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is sending four teams to represent the state and compete in HYROX Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The DPS HYROX team is a new effort to connect with potential recruits who value physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and hard work – all values critical to becoming a Texas State Trooper. By connecting with the HYROX community, the department is expanding recruitment beyond traditional outreach methods and meeting potential candidates where their interests and values are already on display.

“Recruiting has changed significantly over the years. We’ve moved beyond relying on flyers and newspaper advertisements to find the next generation of Texas State Troopers,” said Derek Prestridge, Chief of the Training Operations Division. “Today, we must be intentional about meeting potential candidates where they are and connecting with people who demonstrate the discipline, commitment and drive we look for in our Troopers. HYROX gives us an opportunity to engage with motivated, fitness-minded individuals in an environment where hard work and perseverance are part of the culture. We are looking for the best of the best, and if you’re ready to challenge yourself, serve your fellow Texans and make a difference, we encourage you to consider a career with the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

HYROX is an international fitness competition that combines running with functional workout stations in a standardized race format. Participants complete eight 1-kilometer runs, each followed by a workout station that tests strength, endurance and overall conditioning.

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DPS has four doubles teams in the competition: three men’s doubles teams and one women’s doubles team. In addition to competing, team members will have an opportunity to engage with fellow athletes, share their experiences in law enforcement and introduce potential applicants to the career opportunities available with DPS.

“It’s a great opportunity to represent DPS, connect with like-minded individuals and show people another side of what it means to be a Texas State Trooper,” said Trooper Chris Sorley. “Physical fitness is a major part of our job. It isn’t the only thing that makes someone a good trooper, but having the strength, endurance and discipline to meet the physical demands of this job is vital. I’m proud to represent DPS alongside my fellow Texas State Troopers.”

About the DPS HYROX Team

Each athlete selected for the DPS HYROX team earned their spot through tryouts held this spring, demonstrating the fitness, determination and commitment required to represent DPS. Many of these Troopers have competed in the department’s annual Top Trooper Competition, are graduates of the Fitness Institute and have earned multiple fitness and leadership awards throughout their careers. Collectively, the team carries an impressive 687.7 pounds of muscle, an average body fat percentage of 14.05, with the lowest being 9%. All are active in their communities and have spent time doing additional community outreach in the months leading up to the competition, and all share a commitment to teamwork, discipline and leadership, taking pride in the mission to protect and serve the people of Texas.

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About the DPS Training Academy

DPS is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation. To meet the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement, DPS operates a comprehensive training program through its Training Operations Division (TOD). The DPS Training Academy prepares Recruits through rigorous academic, tactical and physical instruction. Training topics include criminal and traffic law, firearms, tactical vehicle operations, use of force, communications, report writing, crisis intervention, emergency medical assistance, physical fitness and wellness and Arrest and Control Tactics.

DPS recruit training emphasizes the physical and mental preparation necessary to serve communities throughout Texas, including in remote areas and demanding environments. The division also provides continuing education to help law enforcement personnel maintain certifications and stay current on evolving information, tactics and techniques.

DPS encourages individuals interested in a challenging and rewarding career in law enforcement to learn more about becoming a Texas State Trooper. Candidates who bring discipline, integrity, physical readiness and a commitment to serving others are encouraged to explore opportunities with the department. DPS is currently accepting applications for the advanced Peace Officer School, B-2027 as well as Recruit School C-2027. To learn more about a career with DPS, visit the Texas DPS recruiting website here.