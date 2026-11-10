Southern District of Texas Employees Honored at 2026 Director’s Awards

Attorney General Todd Blanche and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys Director Francey Hakes honored Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin Walker for Excellence as a Criminal AUSA, and AUSAs Amy Alaniz and Rett Bahry for Excellence as Appellate AUSAs during the ceremony at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – Three employees from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas were among 183 Department of Justice employees recognized for outstanding achievements at the 2026 Director’s Awards ceremony Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys Director Francey Hakes honored Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin Walker for Excellence as a Criminal AUSA, and AUSAs Amy Alaniz and Rett Bahry for Excellence as Appellate AUSAs during the ceremony at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building.

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“We’ve got the best AUSAs in the nation, and Main Justice’s recognition of three of them for this prestigious award is a reflection of that,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz.

Walker received the award in recognition of her work prosecuting a large-scale human smuggling organization. She led an investigation that uncovered thousands of smuggling incidents, including individuals concealed in bolted compartments on flatbed trailers. Her efforts resulted in charges against eight defendants and combined prison sentences totaling 844 months.

Alaniz successfully defended convictions on appeal in a case involving cocaine trafficking, kidnapping, and murder-for-hire. She addressed challenges to recordings made by a confidential informant, arguing that attorney-client privilege and the Sixth Amendment right to counsel did not apply. The Fifth Circuit upheld the convictions, preserving key evidence and the defendant’s life sentence.

The ceremony also honored Bahry for her work on an appeal involving disaster relief and wire fraud charges stemming from Hurricane Harvey. After a district court dismissed the indictment over alleged discovery violations, Bahry successfully argued the government’s appeal before the Fifth Circuit. The court reversed the dismissal, allowing the prosecution to proceed and clarifying the limits of dismissal as a remedy for discovery disputes.

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These three AUSAs reflect the best of the Department of Justice. Prosecutors like these in the district remain on the front lines of some of the most consequential legal battles in America. From dismantling sophisticated criminal networks and securing our border to combating fraud, protecting federal interests, and defending the rule of law in court, work in the SDTX has real consequences for the safety, security, and prosperity of the American people.

The SDTX is one of the nation’s largest and busiest U.S. Attorney’s Offices. It spans 43 counties, 44,000 square miles, and 10 million citizens from Houston to the U.S.-Mexico border. For more information about the district or to pursue career opportunities, visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdtx.

EOUSA provides oversight, general executive assistance, and direction to the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices around the country. For more information on EOUSA and its mission, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao.

Updated November 10, 2026