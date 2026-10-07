FBI Teen Academy Travels Overseas 

Teens whose parents are serving the U.S. participate in the FBI’s Teen Academy in Stuttgart, Germany. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)



A Saturday at Stuttgart High School in Germany turned out to be quite a different experience than normal for 20 teens. In September, for the first time ever, the FBI took its Teen Academy program out of the country and onto a U.S. military base.

The student participants all came from the American community living in southwestern Germany near the borders of France, Switzerland, and Austria. Many have parents who work at one of the five U.S. military bases in the Stuttgart area; others have family members who are on government assignment. The students come from a variety of backgrounds. Some go to school at Stuttgart High, while others attend class at the International School of Stuttgart or are homeschooled.

- Advertisement -







A Saturday at Stuttgart High School in Germany turned out to be quite a different experience than normal for 20 teens. In September, for the first time ever, the FBI took its Teen Academy program out of the country and onto a U.S. military base. Courtesy image

“Children of military and diplomatic families assigned to Stuttgart, Germany, spend their lives serving quietly in the background of global affairs,” said Ruben Marchand-Morales, FBI section chief, International Operations Division, Military Liaison Program.

“Our first overseas FBI Teen Academy gave these remarkable students a unique, hands-on opportunity to see how the real FBI operates, moving far beyond Hollywood myths to explore real-world law enforcement and intelligence careers.”

Throughout the course of the day, the teens explored our world behind the badge. They learned to lift fingerprints, light up fluorescent evidence, and look for concealed messages left at a search site. They also had the chance to practice arrest tactics—both on each other and the instructors. As a capstone to the day, they searched a “crime scene” and conducted surveillance on a “bad guy” wanted for using a biotoxin.

“Our FBI team in Stuttgart is fortunate to have great partners in the Department of War and Department of State. It was wonderful to see the children of some of our best partners jump into FBI scenarios and solve the crimes we presented to them,” said Rob Baird, FBI supervisory special agent and senior advisor to U.S. Africa Command in Germany.

- Advertisement -







Reviews from the participants showed the program hit the mark:

“I’ve learned what functions the FBI does in terms of domestic and international actions. I’ve learned the processes that they take, as well as different viewpoints from different positions.”

“I appreciated how friendly everyone was and how willing you guys were to answer our questions and share your experiences with us. Thank you again for organizing such an interesting and enjoyable day. I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to participate.”

Teen Academies are part of the FBI’s Community Outreach Program , and they are usually hosted in our U.S.-based field offices. If you want more information about a potential academy in your area, reach out to the FBI field office closest to you.

, and they are usually hosted in our U.S.-based field offices. If you want more information about a potential academy in your area, reach out to the closest to you. The FBI believes outreach is an important avenue to building trust with those we serve, as well as an opportunity to share crime prevention resources to help our shared communities stay safe. From agents and analysts to professional staff and leadership, we all know that fostering relationships today will help us fulfill the mission tomorrow.

Information source: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)