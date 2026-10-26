DPS Shares Halloween Safety Tips for Texas Families 

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges Texans to take extra precautions this Halloween to help keep themselves and others safe. From choosing safe costumes and staying visible while trick-or-treating to staying alert behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians, a few simple steps can help prevent accidents and ensure Halloween remains a fun and safe tradition. Photo: Texas DPS

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges Texans to take extra precautions this Halloween to help keep themselves and others safe. From choosing safe costumes and staying visible while trick-or-treating to staying alert behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians, a few simple steps can help prevent accidents and ensure Halloween remains a fun and safe tradition.

“Halloween should be a night of fun and celebration, not a night of tragedy,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “We’re asking everyone to do their part—drivers should stay focused, slow down and watch carefully for children and pedestrians, while those who are drinking should plan for a sober ride home. Taking a few extra seconds to make the safe choice can help make sure everyone gets home safely.”

DPS encourages Texans to:

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Safely store your firearms locked in a cabinet or safe. Practicing safe gun storage protects our kids, prevents accidents and keeps guns out of the hands of criminals. If you’re having Halloween gatherings in your home – act now! Download a safe storage checklist and find the right storage option for your home with help from DPS’ Safe Storage Campaign. Visit safegunstoragetexas.com to find options.

locked in a cabinet or safe. Practicing safe gun storage protects our kids, prevents accidents and keeps guns out of the hands of criminals. Download a safe storage checklist and find the right storage option for your home with help from DPS’ Safe Storage Campaign. Visit to find options. Know the dangers of fentanyl . Victims of fentanyl poisoning often don’t know that a pill or substance they bought online or received at a party is laced with the deadly drug. Fentanyl can even be disguised as candy. Remember, j ust ONE PILL laced with 2 milligrams of fentanyl can take someone’s life .

. Victims of fentanyl poisoning often don’t know that a pill or substance they bought online or received at a party is laced with the deadly drug. Fentanyl can even be disguised as candy. Remember, j . Download the iWatchTexas app on your mobile device and report suspicious activity in schools and communities. Reports take less than five minutes and help law enforcement stop life-threatening attacks before they happen. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Ensure costumes are bright and reflective by adding reflective tape to darker costumes to help drivers see trick-or-treaters at night.

by adding reflective tape to darker costumes to help drivers see trick-or-treaters at night. Use face paint instead of masks that could obstruct vision.

that could obstruct vision. Walk on sidewalks and utilize crosswalks.

and Carry glow sticks , flashlights or wearable lights to increase overall visibility.

, or to increase overall visibility. Use soft and flexible accessories such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp.

such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp. H ave a prearranged meet up location , in case your group is separated.

, in case your group is separated. Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

and stay in familiar neighborhoods. Discuss the importance of only visiting well-lit houses and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy.

and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy. Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.

and how to call 911 in case they become lost. After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper .

. Know the neighborhood, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders reside in a given area.

Following simple safety tips can go a long way to make Halloween safer for everyone, but everyone must do their part. According to the non-profit Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year.

Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol. Be aware as a driver – don’t assume children are paying attention to your vehicle.

as a driver – don’t assume children are paying attention to your vehicle. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down ; with the number of children walking the streets on Halloween, reducing your speed is necessary.

; with the number of children walking the streets on Halloween, reducing your speed is necessary. Use caution when going through neighborhoods and other trick-or-treat locations.

when going through neighborhoods and other trick-or-treat locations. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Drive defensively, as Halloween can have additional challenges.

(HQ 2026-113) Texas DPS