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Don’t Miss TSC’s Annual Haunted Grounds Tour Oct. 31st

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 Texas Southmost College invites community members and their families to celebrate Halloween at its annual Haunted Grounds Tour on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the TSC Fort Brown Campus, 1806 May St., Brownsville, TX 78520. Image courtesy of TSC
 Texas Southmost College invites community members and their families to celebrate Halloween at its annual Haunted Grounds Tour on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the TSC Fort Brown Campus, 1806 May St., Brownsville, TX 78520. Image courtesy of TSC

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Texas Southmost College invites community members and their families to celebrate Halloween at its annual Haunted Grounds Tour on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the TSC Fort Brown Campus, 1806 May St., Brownsville, TX 78520.

The event will feature a variety of free Halloween-themed activities, including a haunted tour along the paseo, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, a corn maze and games. Attendees can also enjoy outdoor screenings of Hocus Pocus and Minions & Monsters.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy an evening of family-friendly Halloween fun.

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Image courtesy of TSC

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