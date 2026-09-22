STC Spanish Professor Elevates Hispanic Culture in New Publication

At the heart of Tierra Firme, STC’s Spanish-language cultural and literary magazine, is Spanish Professor Juan Silva, who has helped transform a student idea into a publication that gives voice to Hispanic heritage, student creativity and the rich cultural identity of the Rio Grande Valley. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Veronica Salinas

What began with a group of students who simply wanted to share their poetry has grown into a more than two-decade tradition of celebrating language, culture and creativity at South Texas College (STC).

At the heart of Tierra Firme, STC’s Spanish-language cultural and literary magazine, is Spanish Professor Juan Silva, who has helped transform a student idea into a publication that gives voice to Hispanic heritage, student creativity and the rich cultural identity of the Rio Grande Valley.

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Silva’s connection to language and culture is rooted in his own experience growing up along the U.S.-Mexico border. Born in Reynosa, Mexico, he completed his early education there before moving to the United States, where he finished high school and later earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

He describes growing up on the border as a benefit because it exposed him to two cultures from an early age.

“Being born on the border is an advantage because we are binational,” he said. “We grow up learning how to live within two cultures.”

That experience has influenced both his teaching philosophy and his commitment to helping students understand their own cultural identities.

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When Silva first joined STC in 1998, the college was much smaller than it is today, but its commitment to serving the community immediately stood out to him.

“It has always been a college focused on helping the community,” he said. “This was one of the reasons that motivated me to join STC.”

His passion for language and literature developed while he was a college student. Originally interested in the arts, Silva studied music and nearly completed a degree before changing his major. His love of reading eventually led him to Spanish courses, where his professors inspired him to pursue Spanish literature.

“I was fascinated by literature and that is where my interest in writing and studying the Spanish language seriously began,” Silva said.

His experiences as a student, his love of literature and his appreciation for Hispanic culture eventually came together in one of his most lasting contributions to STC: Tierra Firme.

For more than 20 years, Silva has led Tierra Firme to showcase student and community member creativity and explore the many expressions of Hispanic culture.

The publication began around the 2004-2005 academic year after a group of students approached Silva with a desire to write and publish poetry.

The idea resonated with Silva, who remembered his own college experience as president of a literary club. At the time, he and his fellow students also dreamed of publishing their poetry but never had the opportunity.

When his STC students expressed a similar desire, Silva was determined to help make it happen.

“I gave them my support, and the magazine started out as a folded paper,” he said. “It featured a logo and the students’ enthusiasm.”

What began as a small student project has since grown into 18 editions of Tierra Firme. Silva has remained involved throughout its evolution, taking on nearly every role, from director and photographer to editor and designer.

“When we started, I knew there was no Hispanic cultural and literary magazine in our entire region, from Laredo to Brownsville,” he said. “I consider it very important to have a cultural, literary and academic voice in Spanish.”

Across its 18 editions, Tierra Firme has explored Hispanic heritage through music, art, theater, cuisine, dance, literature and other forms of cultural expression. The magazine features both local and broader topics while giving students and community members an opportunity to express themselves.

“We always incorporate the creative side of language, giving a voice to both our students and the community members,” he said.

For Silva, that voice is especially important in the Rio Grande Valley, a region where Hispanic culture is deeply woven into everyday life.

He describes the Valley as a community with its own distinctive culture, reflected in its food, music, traditions, festivals and way of communicating. He believes Tierra Firme helps preserve and celebrate those characteristics while giving students a greater appreciation for where they come from.

“The Valley is a place with a very special culture. It is a place we should be proud of,” he said.

Creating each edition of Tierra Firme has also become a learning experience for Silva and his students.

As technology changed, Silva taught himself the programs necessary to design and edit the publication. What once began as a simple publication has evolved into a comprehensive project requiring writing, editing, photography, graphic design, event planning and collaboration.

Each new edition is also celebrated with a presentation involving the World Languages Department. The events have included special guests, poetry contests featuring dual credit students and presentations highlighting music, theater, dance, art and other cultural expressions.

The publication has provided students with opportunities to see their work recognized and shared with an audience beyond their classroom, while also allowing the community to experience the richness of Hispanic language and culture.

“I believe it is important to create spaces like this, where students can learn outside the classroom as well,” he said. “In this way, they will learn about history and their roots and discover the similarities and differences within the diverse world we inhabit, while also turning this experience into a learning opportunity grounded in awareness.”

For Silva, the value of Tierra Firme extends beyond the pages of the publication. It creates a space for students to learn, create and connect with their heritage.

He hopes students and community members will not only read the magazine but also become involved in the cultural activities taking place throughout the Valley.

“I would like the STC student community, as well as our Valley community, to get involved in the cultural activities the Valley offers,” he said. “Culture unites us and helps us understand one another, and above all, fosters greater tolerance, thereby helping us build a better society.”