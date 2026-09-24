De La Cruz Spearheads Effort to Combat Invasive Pasture Mealybug

AI Generated illustration of Pasture Mealybugs.

Texas Border Business

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WASHINGTON – To combat the spread of an invasive pest, Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) introduced the Combatting Pasture Mealybug Act. The proposed legislation tasking the USDA with studying the pest’s economic and agricultural impact and delivering actionable strategies for rapid federal containment.

Original co-sponsors of the legislation include Representative Brian Babin (TX-36), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Brandon Gill (TX-26), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Morgan Luttrell (TX-08), Nathaniel Moran (TX-01), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Randy Weber (TX-14), Roger Williams (TX-25), Kat Cammack (FL-03) and David Valadao (CA-22).

“The pasture mealybug poses a major threat to Texas agriculture. After hearing from Texas farmers, it’s clear we must act now. That’s why I am proud to lead the fight in stopping this new pest and working alongside Secretary Rollins to deploy effective solutions. Protecting Texas agriculture is my top priority, and I will fight to secure a strong future for Texas.” – Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

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The legislation is supported by the following organizations: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Citrus Mutual, Texas Vegetable Association, Texas International Produce Association, Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, and Florida Farm Bureau.

“Pasture mealybug poses a serious threat to our grazing land resources and the future of cattle operations in Texas and the Southwest. With no viable eradication option for pasture mealybug, it is crucial that we ramp up our response efforts now. By directing USDA to study and report on strategies, the Combating Pasture Mealybug Act is imperative to ensuring long-term viability of our grasslands and forages.”

– Stephen Diebel, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President

“The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) supports Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz’s Combating Pasture Mealybug Act. While our members primarily represent the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, the strength of every agricultural sector—including livestock, forage, sod, and other crop production—contributes to the health of our overall agricultural economy. Emerging pests that threaten our farmers, ranchers, sod producers, and agricultural lands can have consequences extending well beyond a single commodity. We appreciate Congresswoman De La Cruz’s leadership in bringing attention to this threat and working to protect the long-term strength and resilience of American agriculture.” – Texas International Produce Association

“Texas Farm Bureau supports the Mealybug Eradication Act. Pasture mealybug poses a serious threat to productive grazing lands and the livestock industry, and we must be prepared to respond. This bill will help strengthen our understanding of the pest, improve preparedness and response capabilities, and identify strategies to contain and eradicate it. We thank Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for her leadership and support of Texas agriculture.” – Russell Boening, President, Texas Farm Bureau

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Background:First spotted in the United States in 2025, the pasture mealybug is an invasive pest that feeds on plant sap in forage grasses, attacking both above- and below-ground parts of key forage, row, and turf crops. As of September 2026, the bug has been identified in counties across Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. Pasture mealybug infestation causes pasture dieback and major economic losses in livestock, sugarcane, turfgrass, and row-crop sectors. Damages caused by the pasture mealybug are estimated to cost billions of dollars in the long term.

Information source: The Office of Congresswoman De La Cruz