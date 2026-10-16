City of Pharr’s FireFest 2026 at South Texas College in Pharr, Oct. 16th

The City of Pharr, in partnership with the Pharr Fire Department and South Texas College Fire Academy, invites the community and media to the annual Pharr FireFest 2026. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr, in partnership with the Pharr Fire Department and South Texas College Fire Academy, invites the community and media to the annual Pharr FireFest 2026.



The FREE action-packed, family-friendly event is scheduled to take place TODAY, Friday, October 16, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.



This year, FireFest moves to a new location at the STC Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence, located at 3901 South Cage Boulevard in Pharr.



FireFest 2026 blends community fun with critical public safety education. Attendees can look forward to interactive live fire department demonstrations, vital fire safety messages, and special guest appearances by safety heroes Sparky, Axe, and Blaze.



This free community event also features local food vendors, games, prizes, bounce houses, and more!



Media and the public are invited to attend.



DETAILS

WHAT: City of Pharr Annual FireFest 2026

WHEN: TODAY, Friday, October 16, 2026 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WHERE: STC Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence (3901 South Cage Boulevard), Pharr, Texas

Courtesy image