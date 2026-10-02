Teclo Garcia Joins Killam Development in Senior Economic Development Role

Teclo Garcia. Photo By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Teclo Garcia has joined Killam Development as vice president of economic development and government affairs, bringing years of experience in economic development, job creation, infrastructure, and cross-border business issues to the South Texas real estate development company.

Garcia announced the appointment, saying he plans to apply his experience to Killam Development’s business and community objectives.

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“Proud to be the new Vice President of Economic Development and Government Affairs for Killam Development, South Texas’ premier commercial real estate and development firm with vast holdings in Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley and beyond,” Garcia said.

Garcia has built a record of work focused on economic development and the issues that influence business growth in South Texas. His work over the years has included efforts involving business recruitment and support, job creation, mobility and the economic connections between the United States and Mexico.

“While lots will change, my passion for economic development, creating jobs, solving mobility issues and supporting business — on both sides of the border — remains the same,” Garcia said. “Working on those challenges, especially in these times, is critically important for Texas.”

His move places that experience within a family-owned organization with roots in South Texas extending more than a century. According to Killam Development, the Killam companies trace their history to 1920, when founder O.W. Killam began working in the Texas oil industry. The organization later expanded into industrial, commercial, and residential development.

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Today, ⁠Killam Development reports more than 5 million square feet of real estate assets and thousands of acres available for development and sale across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Its portfolio includes more than 4 million square feet of industrial warehouse space and approximately 485,000 square feet of combined retail and office space.

The company has also expanded its presence in the Rio Grande Valley. In 2019, Killam acquired 3,400 acres in Mission and McAllen for industrial, commercial, and residential development. More recently, the company opened the 175-acre Sharyland Business Park in Mission, a project positioned for international trade, logistics, manufacturing, cold storage and distribution near major transportation infrastructure and international bridges.

Garcia credited Cliffe Killam for the opportunity and said he is ready to begin working with the company’s team.

“Much appreciation to Cliffe Killam for his leadership and vision and for the opportunity to work together,” Garcia said. “There’s plenty to do, so let’s get to work!”

Garcia also said he looks forward to collaborating with Killam Development’s professionals to advance the company’s business and community goals.

“I look forward to this fantastic opportunity to lend my expertise to Killam Development and collaborate with its top-notch team of professionals,” Garcia said.