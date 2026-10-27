Texas AG Announces Nation’s First Detransition Clinic Open from Texas Children’s Hospital Settlement

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Texas Children’s Hospital (“Texas Children’s”) has opened the country’s first-ever Detransition Clinic. This fulfills a central requirement of Attorney General Paxton’s landmark settlement that he secured with Texas Children’s in May. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Texas Children’s Hospital (“Texas Children’s”) has opened the country’s first-ever Detransition Clinic. This fulfills a central requirement of Attorney General Paxton’s landmark settlement that he secured with Texas Children’s in May.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Image: X



The Detransition Clinic is a multidisciplinary clinic that provides medical care to patients who previously underwent gender-transition interventions. It offers detransition-related medical care to patients through age 21, along with detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care to patients older than 21. Because the care is multidisciplinary, patients may receive services at different Texas Children’s locations, depending on their individual needs and the services recommended by their care team.

In addition to requiring the creation of the Detransition Clinic, Attorney General Paxton’s settlement required the hospital to pay $10 million as part of the resolution of Attorney General Paxton’s claims. These claims were brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act for billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal “gender-transition” interventions. Among other things, the settlement also compelled the permanent and irrevocable termination of privileges of multiple physicians. It also requires Texas Children’s to amend its bylaws to specify that performance of gender-transition interventions triggers automatic relinquishment of medical staff privileges. This historic legal victory followed an extensive investigation led by the OAG’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division.

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“In accordance with my settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital, the nation’s first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to ensure that this clinic provides the care and support that victims of the radical left’s gender ideology deserve. Together, we will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids.”

Texas Children’s is required to fully fund the Detransition Clinic’s services for its first five years, so patients may receive care at no cost, and to promote the clinic on its website. For more information on the Detransition Clinic, visit Texas Children’s website here. To donate to the Detransition Clinic’s efforts, click here.