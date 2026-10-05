21st Heroes & Outlaws Benefit Concert, Nov. 6th in Mission

The 21st Annual Heroes & Outlaws Benefit Concert reaches a new milestone this year with H-E-B named Presenting Sponsor in a new partnership with Friends for Hope supporting the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







McALLEN, Texas — The 21st Annual Heroes & Outlaws Benefit Concert reaches a new milestone this year with H-E-B named Presenting Sponsor in a new partnership with Friends for Hope supporting the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic.

Presented by H-E-B, this year’s Heroes & Outlaws will feature award-winning country music group the Eli Young Band on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Las Palmas Race Park in Mission, Texas, as part of the band’s Keep on Dreaming Tour.

Organized by Friends for Hope, Heroes & Outlaws has brought the Rio Grande Valley together for more than two decades to raise critical funds for the Vannie Cook Clinic and support children and families facing cancer and serious blood disorders.

- Advertisement -





Watch a video below:

“We are incredibly proud to have H-E-B as our presenting partner as we begin this next chapter of Heroes & Outlaws,” said Megen Mikulik, President of Friends for Hope. “This significant partnership strengthens what we can accomplish through this event and, most importantly, the impact we can make for the children and families served by the Vannie Cook Clinic.”

Friends for Hope supports the Vannie Cook Clinic year-round by organizing fundraising events, enrichment opportunities for patients at the clinic, and providing critical aid to local families impacted by childhood cancer.

Community partner H-E-B will proudly present the concert through their “Helping Here” initiative, an ongoing commitment to support local causes and organizations.

- Advertisement -







Community partner H-E-B will proudly present the concert through their “Helping Here” initiative, an ongoing commitment to support local causes and organizations. Courtesy image

“H-E-B is proud to support the incredible work Friends for Hope does for children across the Rio Grande Valley who are receiving care at the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic. At H-E-B, we are committed to giving back to organizations that are at the heart of our communities, especially those dedicated to supporting children and their families. We’re honored to help bring moments of joy, comfort, and hope to these children and allow them to simply be kids,” said Linda Tovar, Director of Public Affairs.

To purchase a table or to become a sponsor, please visit Friendsforhope.com. Opportunities will be available until October 20.

Courtesy image