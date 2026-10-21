Camp RIO Hosts Annual Fall Festivities for Community, Oct. 23rd – 24th

Camp RIO, located in Brownsville, Texas, is excited to celebrate the fall season with two exciting events this October. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Camp RIO, located in Brownsville, Texas, is excited to celebrate the fall season with two exciting events this October. The first event, Haunted Trails, kicks off on October 23rd and continues on October 24th and 30th from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The annual Fall Festival event will also be held on October 24th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both events are open to the community and offer something for everyone to enjoy. A raffle will be held at both events where families can enter to win ropes course tickets and summer camp sessions.

The Haunted Trail event offers spine-chilling thrills along the Camp RIO grounds. People ages 15 and up can take part in our spooky one-mile trail hike that promises thrills at every turn. The walk will be led by one of the camp’s guides and takes 30 minutes to complete. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $15 per person. The event runs Friday – Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. each night.

Camp RIO’s Fall Festival event will offer campy fun for families of all ages. The event will feature traditional camp activities like canoeing, archery, games, costume contests, and more. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance and are $8 for adults and $3 for children, with children two and under getting in free. Tickets are also available at the door for $2 more a person.

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“At Camp RIO, we believe some of the best memories are made when families and communities come together to experience something new,” said Camp RIO Director Nancy Mance. “Our fall events are an opportunity to welcome the RGV community to our grounds, enjoy the outdoors, and experience everything we have to offer.”

For more information on Camp RIO and its fall festivities, please visit www.camprio.org. If you would like to attend Camp RIO’s Fall events, please contact Alicia at alicia.myers@ideapublicschools.org.

WHAT

Camp RIO, located in Brownsville, Texas, is excited to celebrate the fall season with two exciting events this October. The Haunted Trails event begins on October 23rd and continues on the 24th and the 30th. The annual Fall Festival event will be held on October 24th. Both events are open to the community and offer something for everyone to enjoy.

WHO

Camp RIO

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WHEN

Haunted Trails:

Friday, October 23 – Saturday, October 24

Friday, October 30

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Fall Fest:

Saturday, October 24

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE

Camp RIO property

280 Fish Hatchery Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520, United States

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About Camp RIO

Camp RIO staff have a passion for the outdoors. The vision is to provide a quality camp experience for people in the Rio Grande Valley. Camp RIO offers a wide range of activities at the historic Lula Sams property in Brownsville, Texas, operating outdoor education and day camp programs since 2015. Camp RIO is proudly Accredited by the American Camp Association. Camp RIO is the only camp of this kind in South Texas.