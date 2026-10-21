STC Brings Workforce and Academic Services to Delta Region Communities on Oct. 29th

With more than $400,000 raised and more than 500 donors and community partners in attendance, this year’s South Texas College Fourth Annual Foundation Gala saw record numbers in attendance and money raised for student scholarships. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

South Texas College, and its division of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation, is bringing a Community Program Information Session to the Delta Region on Oct. 29, to promote its services to the residents of Edcouch, Ela, La Villa, Monte Alto and surrounding communities.

Continuing Education and Workforce Development and the Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships will give prospective adult learners information on STC’s short-term training opportunities, many at no cost.

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Olivia De La Rosa, dean of STC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development, said this is a great way of bringing services closer to home.

“This is a great opportunity to inform the area of the programs we have available through Continuing Education,” she said. “We know that community members do not always have the time or means to be able to visit one of our campuses, so this event allows us to take the information to them.”

Among numerous courses and trainings available through STC, free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, General Educational Development (GED) courses, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training, teacher aide and computer skills courses, along with other in-demand, workforce programs.

“This initiative is part of CATA’s growth strategy, and an opportunity to increase student access to our multiple technical training programs,” said STC Dean for the Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships Carlos Margo, Ph.D. “We will initially be focusing on safety and construction-related programs in the Delta region.”

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The event, to be held at the Elsa Economic Development Corporation, will run from 5-7 p.m., will be open to the community at large, and is part of STC Trustee Rina Castillo’s commitment to break barriers and bring educational opportunities to rural communities.

Castillo is STC’s newest elected trustee, representing district seven – Northeast Hidalgo County, North Weslaco, Edcouch, Elsa, La Villa, Mercedes, Monte Alto, Northeast Alamo, Northeast Edinburg and Hargill.

“Bringing higher education opportunities to the Delta area is personal,” she said. “This is something I have been advocating for, for over a decade, and now as a Trustee, I can continue that advocacy. Families in this area face barriers that include transportation, childcare and financial challenges. This event will allow us to advocate for the programs they need closer to home because everyone deserves equal access to education and economic opportunities.”

For more information on the upcoming the event, call STC Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at 956-872-6453.