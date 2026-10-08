DHR Health Brownsville’s 2nd Annual Fall Fest and Health Fair, Oct. 24th

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – DHR Health Brownsville is bringing families together for a day of wellness and fun at its 2nd Annual Fall Fest and Health Fair. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on October 24, 2026, at the DHR Health Brownsville Hospital, at 4750 North Expressway 77, in north Brownsville. The event is free and open to the public.

For adults, there will be a variety of free health screenings including hernia and BMI screenings, blood pressure checks, and “Stop the Bleed” trainings, as well as health talks by DHR Health Brownville physicians.

Free liver scans will also be offered. Participants must fast for four hours before the screening, meaning no food or beverages can be consumed during that time.

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“We invite everyone to join us at our 2nd Annual Fall Fest and Health Fair. Our goal at DHR Health Brownsville is to make health care accessible while creating opportunities for families to connect with our doctors in a relaxed and enjoyable setting,” said Aida Coronado, DHR Health Brownsville executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Additionally, 100 vouchers for a free turkey, courtesy of H-E-B, will be available during the event. Participants must take part in the day’s activities for an opportunity to receive a voucher.

For more information about this event or to schedule your free liver scan appointment, call (956) 322-7140.

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