Brownsville’s Careers and Coffee 2026 Expo, Oct. 22nd ﻿﻿

Explore 10,000+ job opportunities, get resume assistance, network with industry leaders, and more at he Brownsville Events Center on Thursday, October 22nd. Image courtesy of The City of Brownsville

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Explore 10,000+ job opportunities, get resume assistance, network with industry leaders, and more at he Brownsville Events Center on Thursday, October 22nd.

Discover Careers & Coffee 2026—a day featuring more than 10,000 job openings, personalized job matching, resume support, and plenty of coffee. Whether you’re an experienced professional or beginning your career, this event is for you.

Network with top companies, gain valuable insights, and explore diverse career paths. Plus, get a professional headshot at no cost to enhance your personal brand!

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Event Details: Date: Thursday, October 22nd, 2026 Time: 10AM – 2PM Location: Brownsville Events Center

The image below are the employers that will be available:

Courtesy image