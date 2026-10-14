Cameron County Sets Inaugural Veterans Claims and Resources Summit for Oct. 16th

On Friday, October 16, 2026, the Cameron County Veterans Service Office (VSO) will host its first annual Veterans Claims and Resources Summit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive in Harlingen, Texas. Image for illustration purposes

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HARLINGEN, Texas – On Friday, October 16, 2026, the Cameron County Veterans Service Office (VSO) will host its first annual Veterans Claims and Resources Summit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive in Harlingen, Texas.

The countywide resource fair is open to veterans and their dependents from Cameron County and neighboring counties,including Willacy, Hidalgo and Starr counties. The event will bring together 15 accredited veterans service officers to helpveterans file claims, navigate available benefits, and connect with valuable support services. Attendees can also participate in informational sessions and educational classes covering topics such as Claims 101 and benefits for surviving spouses and dependents.

Resources and services available at the summit will include:

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Veterans’ compensation and pension claims

Benefits for surviving spouses and dependents

Healthcare and education benefits

Financial assistance programs

Peer support services

Housing assistance through the Housing for Texas Heroes Grant Program

In addition to the informational sessions and claims assistance, attendees will receive free breakfast and lunch and have access tofree haircuts. Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces are encouraged to attend and learn more about thebenefits and resources available to them. Following the summit, Rustic Rose will perform a special concert at the Harlingen Convention Center.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 and any additional documentation that may help service officers review their claims and determine eligibility for benefits.

“We understand that veterans sometimes need help navigating the resources and benefits available directly with veterans to helpthem access the services they need. We hope this summit will connect even more veterans with resources they may not know are available and help them take the next steps toward receiving those benefits.”

“With thousands of veterans across Cameron County, I’ve spoken with many who need assistance and have seen firsthand theimportance of connecting them with the right resources,” said Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 4 Gus Ruiz. “Through conversations with veterans and efforts to stay informed about legislation expanding and creating new support programs, I’ve learned how valuable these resources can be. I’m proud that our team has helped spearhead this event to give veterans acrossthe county an opportunity to learn about and access benefits they may not otherwise know are available.”

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The Veterans Claims and Resources Summit reflects Cameron County’s continued efforts to connect veterans and their families with services that support their health, financial stability, housing needs, and overall well-being.

No registration is required. For questions or additional information, contact the Cameron County Veterans Service Office at (956) 544-0811.

Information source: Cameron County