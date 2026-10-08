Do You Want to Be an Angel? This Is Your Opportunity

From left, Evelyn Saenz, executive director of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation; Amanda Wing, community outreach coordinator for DHR Health Oncology; and Veronica “Roni” Yunes, director of Media Public Relations and Corporate Communications at DHR Health, stand beside creatively decorated bras designed by various DHR Health departments for the annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser. The campaign raises funds to provide financial assistance and support services to cancer patients throughout the Rio Grande Valley while promoting breast cancer awareness and early detection. Photo by Mega Doctor News.www.dhr.link/brasforacause

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Mega Doctor News

EDINBURG, Texas — Becoming an angel for someone facing cancer may be as simple as donating $3 or $5. Through DHR Health’s annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser, community members can help patients experiencing financial difficulties while supporting breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Now in its 15th year, the October campaign brings together DHR Health employees who create and decorate bras representing their departments. The public votes for its favorite designs by donating to the Renaissance Cancer Foundation. www.dhr.link/brasforacause

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Evelyn Saenz, executive director of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation, said the campaign has grown considerably since moving online in 2025.

“We were able to raise more than $23,000 last year through this effort,” Saenz said, explaining that contributions doubled after the fundraiser became digital. www.dhr.link/brasforacause

The foundation hopes to reach $25,000 or more this year. Donations remain open through midnight on October 27, 2026, and the three entries with the highest totals will earn prizes.

Saenz said the online format lets participants track donation totals in real time, encouraging friendly competition among hospital departments. Additional entries from DHR Health’s Brownsville campus are also participating.

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Beyond the competition, the fundraiser provides financial resources for cancer patients throughout Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties.

The Renaissance Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, provides financial assistance, transportation support and free wigs to qualifying patients.

Saenz said proceeds from last year’s campaign helped establish Hope Blooms, a program providing free breast prostheses to patients who need them.

The foundation also expanded its eligibility guidelines this year from 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level, allowing more patients to qualify for assistance.

“It is through the success and the continuation of the support that we can continue to expand the programs,” Saenz said.

Veronica “Roni” Yunes, DHR Health’s director of Media Public Relations and Corporate Communications, contributed a bra decorated with keys of different sizes to represent the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

“Early detection is key when it comes to breast cancer,” Yunes said.

She encouraged women age 40 and older who have not received a mammogram to consult their primary care physicians about screening.

Amanda Wing, community outreach coordinator for DHR Health Oncology, said the fundraiser also provides an opportunity to educate the public and demonstrate support for people undergoing cancer treatment.

“It’s about working together, educating the public on early detection and support,” Wing said, emphasizing that patients should not feel alone during their cancer journey.

Saenz praised participating healthcare employees who contribute their creativity and personal time while maintaining their regular responsibilities caring for patients.

She encouraged residents to explore the entries online and contribute whatever amount they can afford.

“There is no donation too small,” Saenz said. “Every single dollar counts, is valued, and is definitely appreciated, especially by our patients.”

Community members can view the decorated bras and vote through donations at www.dhr.link/brasforacause The entry receiving the most donations will win.

For additional information about the fundraiser or the Renaissance Cancer Foundation, contact Evelyn Saenz at ev.saenz@dhrhealth.com.