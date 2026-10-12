Angeles Sin Fronteras “Transforms Your Fight” Against Cancer with Beauty, Oct. 24th

Ageles Sin Fronteras, in collaboration with WellMed Charitable Foundation, is hosting a heartfelt event dedicated to uplifting and pampering patients in the fight against cancer and individuals living with alopecia. Courtesy logo. Bgd and lady for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Angeles Sin Fronteras, in collaboration with WellMed Charitable Foundation, is hosting a heartfelt event dedicated to uplifting and pampering patients in the fight against cancer and individuals living with alopecia. The event will offer each patient a complimentary wig of their choice, a small cosmetic kit, a headscarf, but also smiles, fun, and a lot of love. There will be snacks, music, and much more. Bring your favorite person and get ready for a wonderful day!

“We are very excited to announce our next wig donations with this event,” says Teresita Castello, founder of Angeles Sin Fronteras. “This event, not only pampers them with a free wig and a makeover, but also strengthens their self-esteem, ‘transforming their fight’ with beauty.”

Angeles Sin Fronteras has had the honor of delivering an average of 500 wigs annually in the United States and Mexico. This upcoming event will be an opportunity to continue their mission of offering comfort and hope to those in need. By blending compassion with beauty, this initiative aims to transform the journey of healing into one of empowerment, reminding attendees that their strength and beauty shine from within.

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Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Location: WellMed Charitable Foundation, Crossroads Senior Activity Center, 1301 E. Fern St., McAllen, TX 78501

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Space is limited. Registration is highly recommended. Please register online atwww.angelessinfronteras.com. For more information, please call Teresita Castello at (956)533-9192.

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About Angeles Sin Fronteras

Angeles Sin Fronteras was founded in 2012 by Teresita Castello who was diagnosed with breast cancer that same year. While receiving chemotherapy, it caused her great pain seeing the need of other patients and she decided to create an organization that would provide resources to other patients in greater need. Events like “Transform Your Fight” provides cancer patients and individuals living with alopecia with wigs, cosmetic kits, and scarves as well as joy, smiles, and lots of fun.