American Forests to Host the 32nd Annual Rio Reforestation Event on Oct. 17 in Pharr

American Forests, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to forest stewardship and conservation, will host the 32nd annual Rio Reforestation event on October 17, 2026. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – American Forests, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to forest stewardship and conservation, will host the 32nd annual Rio Reforestation event on October 17, 2026. Rio Reforestation will welcome over 1,000 volunteers to plant 10,000 native tree seedlings at the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. These will become home to native wildlife and over 400 species of migratory birds.



The thornforests of the Rio Grande Valley are one of the most biodiverse landscapes in North America, but with longstanding threats and challenges, only 10% of these iconic forests remain and the need for reforestation is critical.



This event will be hosted in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of the Wildlife Corridor, Defenders of Wildlife, the City of Pharr, Rio Fresh Organics, and PENTAIR.

DETAILS



WHEN: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM on October 17, 2026

WHO: Hilary Franz

President & CEO of American Forests

Dr. Shari Wilcox

Senior Texas Representative, Defenders of Wildlife

Marisa Oliva

President, Friends of the Wildlife Corridor

Laura M. De La Garza

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services; Keep Pharr Beautiful Board Member

WHERE: Milagro Tract

904 W Doffin Rd

Pharr, TX 78577