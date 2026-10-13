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American Forests to Host the 32nd Annual Rio Reforestation Event on Oct. 17 in Pharr

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American Forests, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to forest stewardship and conservation, will host the 32nd annual Rio Reforestation event on October 17, 2026. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr
American Forests, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to forest stewardship and conservation, will host the 32nd annual Rio Reforestation event on October 17, 2026. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – American Forests, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to forest stewardship and conservation, will host the 32nd annual Rio Reforestation event on October 17, 2026. Rio Reforestation will welcome over 1,000 volunteers to plant 10,000 native tree seedlings at the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. These will become home to native wildlife and over 400 species of migratory birds.

The thornforests of the Rio Grande Valley are one of the most biodiverse landscapes in North America, but with longstanding threats and challenges, only 10% of these iconic forests remain and the need for reforestation is critical.

This event will be hosted in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of the Wildlife Corridor, Defenders of Wildlife, the City of Pharr, Rio Fresh Organics, and PENTAIR. 

DETAILS

WHEN:  8:00 AM – 12:00 PM on October 17, 2026
WHO:  Hilary Franz
            President & CEO of American Forests
            Dr. Shari Wilcox
            Senior Texas Representative, Defenders of Wildlife
            Marisa Oliva
            President, Friends of the Wildlife Corridor
            Laura M. De La Garza 
            U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services; Keep Pharr Beautiful Board Member
WHERE: Milagro Tract
                904 W Doffin Rd
                Pharr, TX 78577
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