Village in the Valley Announces 2026–2027 Executive Board

Village in the Valley (ViVa) is pleased to announce its 2026–2027 Executive Board, bringing together a diverse group of community leaders committed to strengthening ViVa’s impact throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Village in the Valley (ViVa) is pleased to announce its 2026–2027 Executive Board, bringing together a diverse group of community leaders committed to strengthening ViVa’s impact throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Leading the organization for the 2026–2027 term are Marsha Terry and Dr. Theresa Gatling, who will serve as Co-Presidents.

The complete 2026–2027 ViVa Executive Board includes:

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Marsha Terry — Co-President

— Co-President Dr. Theresa Gatling — Co-President

— Co-President Dr. Onuwa Terry — Vice President

— Vice President Franklin Mboh-Eyamba — Treasurer

— Treasurer Imayo York — Secretary

— Secretary Pastor Alphonzo Gatling — Board Member

— Board Member Elva Harris — Board Member

— Board Member Dr. Esther Akindayomi Jackson — Board Member

— Board Member Gilberto Gonzalez — Board Member

— Board Member Jeff Patterson — Board Member

— Board Member Mamie Anodjo — Board Member

— Board Member Veronica Mallard — Board Member

As ViVa continues to grow its presence throughout the region, the board will help guide the organization’s programming, partnerships and community engagement while advancing its work around culture, community, and commerce.

“ViVa has always been about creating connections, celebrating our history and culture, and building opportunities for our community,” said Co-Presidents Marsha Terry and Dr. Theresa Gatling. “We are grateful for the leaders who have stepped forward to serve and excited about what we can accomplish together in the year ahead.”

The 2026–2027 year comes as ViVa continues expanding its community programming, educational initiatives, partnerships and signature events throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Through collaboration with businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and community partners, ViVa will continue working to amplify Black history and culture, strengthen relationships across the region, and create opportunities for meaningful community and economic engagement.

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About Village in the Valley

Village in the Valley (ViVa) is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the Rio Grande Valley through initiatives focused on Culture, Community, and Commerce. ViVa works to preserve and celebrate Black history and culture, strengthen community connections, foster partnerships and create opportunities for engagement throughout the region. ViVa is a membership-based organization open to all, regardless of race or ethnicity.