Edinburg Cultural Arts Calls for Artists for Los Muertos Bailan

The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department has issued an open call for artists for its annual flagship event, Los Muertos Bailan, scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Image for illustration purposes. Bgd Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department has issued an open call for artists for its annual flagship event, Los Muertos Bailan, scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

As the Rio Grande Valley’s largest Day of the Dead pre-celebration, Los Muertos Bailan will transform McIntyre Street, spanning from 8th to 12th Street in the heart of the newly designated Edinburg Arts District.

The festival brings together thousands of regional visitors to celebrate memory, tradition, and life through immersive visual and performing arts. Visual artists working across multiple mediums are invited to submit applications to participate in live activations, installations, and public art displays along the McIntyre Street promenade.

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Open Artist Categories Include:

Muralists: To create dynamic, large-scale temporary backdrops and murals.

Chalk & Street Artists: To transform designated walkway spaces along McIntyre Street into colorful chalk masterpieces featuring traditional calaveras, cempasúchil (marigolds), and cultural motifs.

Painters & Fine Artists: To display canvas artwork, create live art, or design traditional community altars (ofrendas).

Sculptors & 3D Installation Artists: To construct large-scale Catrina/Catrín figures, illuminated displays, or immersive altar structures.

Submission Details & Guidelines:

Theme: All works should honor Day of the Dead traditions, Mexican folklore, cultural storytelling, or family-friendly artistic expressions.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday, October 15, 2026 (or until spaces are filled).

Selection: Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with confirmed notifications issued by October 16, 2026.

How to Apply: Artists can apply online at www.edinburgarts.com/losmuertosbailan or submit portfolio images and project descriptions directly to arts@cityofedinburg.com.

Courtesy image