STC Theatre and Dance presents Proof, Nov. 5-7

The production will begin on November 5 and run through November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will include a matinee at 2 p.m. on November 8. The Thursday, November 5 evening performance will include an American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. Courtesy image

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McALLEN, TEXAS– South Texas College Theatre and Dance presents Proof by David Auburn.

The production will begin on November 5 and run through November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will include a matinee at 2 p.m. on November 8. The Thursday, November 5 evening performance will include an American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

Performances will take place at STC’s Cooper Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage Theater at 3200 W. Pecan Blvd. in McAllen.

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Courtesy image

After the death of her brilliant, but troubled mathematician father, Catherine is left to confront her grief while caring for the home they once shared. Her sister, Claire, arrives to help settle their father’s affairs and encourages Catherine to move back to New York and begin a new chapter in her life. Meanwhile, Hal, one of her father’s former students, discovers groundbreaking mathematical proof among the papers left behind by Catherine’s father. Catherine claims that she wrote the proof herself, but Hal and Claire question whether she can be trusted as she struggles with the possibility of inheriting her father’s mental illness. As tensions rise, Catherine must confront her fears, her complicated relationship with her father and the doubts others have placed on her abilities. Ultimately, she must find the confidence to prove not only that the mathematical work is hers, but that she can take control of her own future.

“Proof is an incredibly beautiful and powerful story that I believe many of us will find connection to and strength from, which is why I am dedicating this production in memory of my mother,” said Joel Jason Rodriguez, STC Drama instructor and the play’s director. “The story not only speaks to grief, loss and family, but more importantly, it gives voice to those who have ever been a caregiver for a loved one. I chose this play because of how beautifully the playwright David Auburn portrayed a life experience many of us have gone through, myself included. Our family said goodbye to my mother last December, and this play not only brought me comfort, but it also affirmed, for me, some of the thoughts, feelings and experiences I went through at that time. It is a beautiful gift to be a caregiver, however, it does comes with challenges I don’t think anyone is every prepared for.”

This production contains mature subject matter and strong language, and may not be suitable for people under the age of 15. Parental/Guardian discretion is advised.

General admission tickets cost $5. Tickets can be purchased online at southtexascollege.edu/go/theatre, or at the door, cash only, the day of each performance.

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For additional information about the show or for group rates, call 956-872-2301 or email jleal5@southtexascollege.edu.