Donna Native Serves with U.S. Navy Medicine in Spain

Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizmar Rodriguez, a native of Donna, Texas, serves in the U.S. Navy assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Spain.Rodriguez graduated from McAllen Memorial High School in 2025. Lessons from Donna continue to shape Rodriguez’s service. Courtesy image

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By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melanie Perez, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizmar Rodriguez, a native of Donna, Texas, serves in the U.S. Navy assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Spain.Rodriguez graduated from McAllen Memorial High School in 2025. Lessons from Donna continue to shape Rodriguez’s service.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of hard work, responsibility and treating people with respect,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve learned that you can’t always control the circumstances you’re in, but you can control how you respond to them. Those lessons have helped me become more resilient, adaptable and dependable. In the Navy, teamwork is extremely important, and I’ve learned that being someone others can rely on is just as important as being good at your job.”

Rodriguez joined the Navy one year ago. A desire to serve others while also doing work that would impact people’s lives led Rodriguez to Navy Medicine.

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