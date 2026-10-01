South Texas Book Festival Expands With New International Identity

Large illuminated letters display the abbreviation for the South Texas International Book Festival as book-reading supporters and McAllen Public Library members gather behind the display during the festival announcement in McAllen. Photo by Gloria Mangum.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — McAllen Public Library has announced that its annual South Texas Book Festival is expanding under a new name, the South Texas International Book Festival, with international guests and a series of October programs leading to the main festival on Oct. 24.

Library Director Kate Horan announced the change during a program at the McAllen Public Library, where city officials, community leaders, sponsors, and library representatives gathered to introduce the 2026 festival.

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“For the very first time, the South Texas Book Festival is going international,” Horan said. “We are officially rebranding ourselves as the South Texas International Book Festival.”

The festival, presented by H-E-B Helping Here, also introduced a new logo and the 2026 theme, “Pages to Possibilities.” The main festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McAllen Public Library. Admission to festival day is free.

Among the announced programs is an Oct. 14 appearance by Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, former world No. 1, and 27-time LPGA Tour champion. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Ochoa is scheduled to discuss her memoir, Soñar en Grande, or Dreaming Big, and her journey from growing up in Mexico to the professional golf tour.

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“Lorena Ochoa is one of the world’s most recognized athletes, and having her here in McAllen is a rare opportunity to hear her story in person,” Horan said.

The international programming continues Oct. 17 with maestro Ricardo Morales and a Guatemala opera workshop and concert. Horan said regional music students from McAllen ISD will participate in a master class with Morales and perform during a concert scheduled for 2 p.m. The library will make free tickets available.

Texas author James Wade will appear Oct. 8 for an evening program featuring his latest novel, Narrow the Road. Horan said tickets include admission, refreshments and a copy of the book.

Author Katherine Center will also participate in this year’s festival. Center wrote Happiness for Beginners, which was adapted into a Netflix film, and The Shippers.

The Oct. 24 festival will feature authors and illustrators, story times, book talks, meet-and-greets, family activities, outdoor vendors, and free book giveaways. Winners of the library’s youth bookmark design contest will also be recognized.

The announcement comes as McAllen marks 15 years since the current main library facility opened and 14 years of the book festival.

City Manager Isaac “Ike” Tawil said the 123,000-square-foot library has welcomed an estimated 9 million visitors and circulated more than 7 million items since 2011.

“This is the one place you can come where knowledge is free,” Tawil said. “It’s accessible to everybody.”

Mayor Javier Villalobos said the festival has helped connect readers and families for 14 years.

“Books give us an opportunity to connect across communities, cultures, and borders,” Villalobos said.

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