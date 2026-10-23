TSC to Host NJCAA Region 14 Cross Country Championships, Oct 31st

Texas Southmost College will welcome elite junior college runners from across the region to Brownsville Sports Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the NJCAA Region 14 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. TSC Men’s Cross Country team courtesy of TSC

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BROWNSVILLE, TX — Texas Southmost College will welcome elite junior college runners from across the region to Brownsville Sports Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the NJCAA Region 14 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

Led by longtime Rio Grande Valley running coach Basilio Mendoza, the TSC Scorpions feature standout local talent drawn from across the Valley. Heading into the championship meet, the Scorpion women are ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division II National Coaches’ Poll, while the men enter ranked No. 20.

TSC Women’s Cross Country Team Courtesy of TSC

EVENT DETAILS: What: NJCAA Region 14 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships hosted by Texas Southmost College. When: Saturday, Oct. 31 Women’s 5K: 8:30 a.m. Men’s 8K: 9:00 a.m. Where: Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520 Admission: Free

Image courtesy of TSC