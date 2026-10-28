Brownsville Business Leader Jim Tipton to Receive Sunshine Haven Community Service Award

Jim Tipton. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

OLMITO, Texas — Sunshine Haven has named Brownsville businessman and community leader Jim Tipton as its 2026 Angels Among Us award recipient, recognizing his longstanding involvement in civic organizations and community service throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The nonprofit organization announced the selection on October 7, 2026. Tipton will be formally honored during its annual Angels Among Us Gala on Saturday, November 14, at the Brownsville Events Center.

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Sunshine Haven Exterior. The Sunshine Haven facility in Olmito, Texas, provides around-the-clock nursing care for patients nearing the end of life, without charging patients for their stay. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Haven.

According to Sunshine Haven, the award is presented annually to an individual or group demonstrating exceptional dedication to its mission of providing compassionate end-of-life care.

Founded in 2000 by registered nurse Lois Del Castillo, Sunshine Haven operates a nonprofit care facility in Olmito and provides services for individuals approaching the end of life.

The organization offers a rural residential setting where patients receive around-the-clock nursing services. Sunshine Haven says patients are not charged for their stay.

Patient Room with Two Beds. A furnished patient room at Sunshine Haven in Olmito, Texas, provides a comfortable setting for individuals receiving compassionate end-of-life care. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Haven.

Tipton comes from a family with a business history in Brownsville extending more than a century. The family’s automotive business began in 1923 as Tipton Motors and has remained in the region.

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After graduating from Texas A&M University, Tipton returned to Brownsville in 1979 and became involved in numerous business, educational, healthcare, and civic organizations.

His leadership positions have included serving as chairman of the board for the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, Brownsville Rotary Club, and Brownsville Economic Development Council.

He also served as board chairman for Episcopal Day School and Valley Regional Medical Center, according to the organization’s announcement.

Private Patient Room. A private patient room at Sunshine Haven features home-style furnishings designed to provide comfort and a peaceful environment for patients. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Haven.

Additional board service has included Guadalupe Regional Middle School, Valley Municipal Utility District No. 2, Saint Joseph Endowment and the Gladys Porter Zoo Endowment.

His community involvement has also included membership in the Brownsville Jaycees, Brownsville Lions Club and Brownsville Rotary Club.

Sunshine Haven cited the Tipton family’s continuing commitment to community involvement as part of its announcement recognizing this year’s honoree.

The annual gala serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit facility, which provides care without charging patients for accommodations or nursing services.

The organization’s mission focuses on dignity, compassion, and a peaceful environment for individuals during the final stages of life.

Its residential setting in Olmito provides an alternative environment for patients and families seeking supportive end-of-life care.

The November 14 event will recognize Tipton’s history of civic participation while highlighting the services Sunshine Haven has provided since its establishment more than two decades ago.

Sunshine Haven said the Angels Among Us distinction recognizes individuals whose service reflects its commitment to compassionate care.

Tipton will receive the 2026 award during the gala in Brownsville.

For more information about Sunshine Haven and Angels Among Us Gala sponsorship/ticket information, go to:

https://sunshinehaven.networkforgood.com/events/105080-2026-angels-among-us-gala