Three Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Scheme Near Laredo Elementary School

The final defendant in a three-person drug trafficking conspiracy has been ordered to federal prison for distributing fentanyl and heroin. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – The final defendant in a three-person drug trafficking conspiracy has been ordered to federal prison for distributing fentanyl and heroin.

Freddy Serano, 42, pleaded guilty April 7.

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On Sept. 16, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo ordered Serano to serve 18 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

From May 8 through Aug. 25, 2025, law enforcement conducted an undercover investigation that resulted in the purchase of 3.916 grams of fentanyl and 9.95 grams of heroin from Maritza Navarro. The investigation revealed Navarro received her drug supply from Arturo Martinez and Serano.

The undercover activity occurred across the street from Kawas Elementary School.

Co-defendants Navarro, 43, and Martinez Jr., 34, received 48 and 24 months, respectively, for their roles in the conspiracy.

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Serano has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Ann Cortez prosecuted the case.

Updated September 29, 2026