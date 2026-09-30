Sharyland Pioneer Student Delivers Care Bags to Local Cancer Patients

Taking Time to Help Others: Pictured center is Matilde Curiel, a senior at Sharyland Pioneer High School, along with her mom and high school teacher, surrounded by the dynamic nursing team members at DHR Health’s Oncology Institute. Curiel gave out care bags to all cancer patients who were receiving treatment in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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EDINBURG, Texas – A simple act of kindness can make a meaningful difference in the life of an individual facing cancer treatment. On September 25, 2026, the DHR Health Oncology Institute welcomed Matilde Curiel, a senior at Sharyland Pioneer High School, whose generosity brought comfort and encouragement to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Through her non-profit group, A.L.M.A. (Advocacy and Law for Medical Access), Curiel was able to raise funds and assemble care bags filled with blankets, tumblers, word puzzles, and other thoughtful items.

Curiel passed out care bags to patients who were both beginning and completing their cancer journeys. She offered words of encouragement, reminding each patient that they are supported by a caring community. As she made her rounds, DHR Health’s medical oncologists Dr. Jose Cruz, Dr. Sarada Gummadi, and Dr. Relindis Azenwi Fru, joined her.

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