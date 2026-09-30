Sharyland Pioneer Student Delivers Care Bags to Local Cancer Patients

Texas Border Business
EDINBURG, Texas – A simple act of kindness can make a meaningful difference in the life of an individual facing cancer treatment. On September 25, 2026, the DHR Health Oncology Institute welcomed Matilde Curiel, a senior at Sharyland Pioneer High School, whose generosity brought comfort and encouragement to patients undergoing cancer treatment.
Through her non-profit group, A.L.M.A. (Advocacy and Law for Medical Access), Curiel was able to raise funds and assemble care bags filled with blankets, tumblers, word puzzles, and other thoughtful items.
Curiel passed out care bags to patients who were both beginning and completing their cancer journeys. She offered words of encouragement, reminding each patient that they are supported by a caring community. As she made her rounds, DHR Health’s medical oncologists Dr. Jose Cruz, Dr. Sarada Gummadi, and Dr. Relindis Azenwi Fru, joined her.
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