Department of Justice Indicts Ten Aliens for Voter Fraud in Minnesota

Brazilian national Aparecido Donizetti Padovan, 62, a lawful permanent resident. Image courtesy of US DOJ

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US Department of Justice

Attorney General Todd Blanche, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced that a federal grand jury indicted ten defendants separately on September 24, 2026, for voter fraud. All defendants have made their initial appearances in federal court.

Liberian national Bhator Konah Bryant, 61, a lawful permanent resident. Courtesy image

“Today’s charges allege that ten foreign nationals committed voter fraud in Minnesota, one voting illegally as recently as this August’s primary,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The law is clear, only American citizens may vote in American elections, and enforcing this law is fundamental to our democracy. That should not be a partisan concept.”

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“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

“Voting in American elections is a privilege of American citizenship,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “Stealing that privilege is a crime. When, in order to obtain a ballot, a non-citizen swears he or she is a citizen, we will prosecute.”

Case details are as follows:

Liberian national Bhator Konah Bryant, 61, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote. She is alleged to have falsely claimed United States citizenship when registering to vote on October 18, 2024. The defendant had her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

Lithuanian national Edvile Vaidoto Edmunds, 59, a lawful permanent resident. Courtesy image

Lithuanian national Edvile Vaidoto Edmunds, 59, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of voting by alien. She is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on November 8, 2022. The defendant had her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

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Ghanaian national Joshua Frederick Kofi Edzie, 63, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on two counts of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on August 11, 2026, and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on October 23, 2024 and August 11, 2026. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 28, 2026.

Liberian national, Alan Barbu Kargbo, 48, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 28, 2026.

German national Paul Kras, 78, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on November 5, 2024. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

Ghanaian national Joshua Frederick Kofi Edzie, 63, a lawful permanent resident. Courtesy image

Bosnian national Fadil Rasim Ozegovic, 58, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026

Brazilian national Aparecido Donizetti Padovan, 62, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

Liberian national, Alan Barbu Kargbo, 48, a lawful permanent resident, Courtesy image

Liberian national Chis Adam Pettiquoi, 43, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

Canadian national Christian Liam Schenk, 47, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant will have his initial appearance in the District of Massachusetts on September 30, 2026.

South African national Hester Sophia Weihmann, 69, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. She is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. The defendant had her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

Bosnian national Fadil Rasim Ozegovic, 58, a lawful permanent resident. Courtesy image

The charge of false claim of citizenship in order to vote is a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(f) and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum term of supervised release of three years, and a maximum fine of $250,000. Voting by aliens is a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 611 and is a class A misdemeanor and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of one year, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a maximum fine of $100,000.

These cases were the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

First Assistant United States Attorney Joseph S. Teirab is prosecuting these cases.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Updated September 30, 2026

Watch the video of the announcement below: