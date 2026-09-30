Governor Breaks Ground On Saronic’s $3 Billion Port Alpha Shipyard

The Governor was joined by Vice President J.D. Vance, Saronic Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas, Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez, Jr. and Nathaniel Moran, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Saronic Technologies’ Port Alpha manufacturing facility at the Port of Brownsville. The shipyard will generate up to 10,000 jobs and create an estimated $264.5 billion in economic impact for the State of Texas, marking one of the largest economic development projects in Texas history.

“The seas of the world will be ruled by warships built in the great State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “For ten years, Texas has ranked number one in the United States for creating new jobs, and Port Alpha will build on that record to strengthen Texas’ workforce and shape the arc of national security.”

Governor Abbott speaking at the Port Alpha groundbreaking in Brownsville. Photo: Office of The Governor

During his remarks, Governor Abbott touted Port Alpha as the most advanced shipyard in the world and highlighted Texas’ leadership in bringing defense manufacturing home. The shipyard, which will build both autonomous and manned ships, represents a private capital investment of more than $3 billion to create a stronger U.S.-built commercial and defense fleet. This development will ensure national security, economic prosperity, and freedom on the seas.

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At opening, Port Alpha will introduce an initial 150,000 gross tons of annual shipbuilding capacity, more than double the current U.S. commercial shipbuilding capacity. Saronic is working with the State of Texas, Cameron County, and regional educational institutions to develop engineering pipelines, technical training, and apprenticeship pathways that put industry careers within reach for Texans.

The Governor was joined by Vice President J.D. Vance, Saronic Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas, Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez, Jr. and Nathaniel Moran, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott touted Port Alpha as the most advanced shipyard in the world and highlighted Texas’ leadership in bringing defense manufacturing home. Photo: Office of The Governor