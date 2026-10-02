Texas National Bank Opens New Headquarters Built Around Valley Roots

Texas National Bank President Joe Quiroga and CEO Saul Ortega joined their families, friends, bank leadership, employees, community partners, and local officials for a large ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the bank’s new headquarters in McAllen. The celebration brought together scores of participants for what bank leaders described as the realization of a long-held dream and a milestone in the institution’s history. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Texas National Bank formally opened its new headquarters in McAllen on Oct. 1, 2026, marking a milestone that bank leaders said reflects years of growth, community relationships and investment in the Rio Grande Valley.

Miranda Ortega, a member of the bank’s executive management team and board of directors, welcomed guests to the new branch and headquarters. She recalled that Texas National Bank previously operated what employees called a temporary branch from a small structure occupying several parking spaces at the site.

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“It was called a temporary branch because we wanted this to be the permanent dream,” Ortega said.

The ceremony brought together bank employees, customers, board members, business leaders, elected officials and community representatives. Speakers repeatedly credited those groups with helping the institution reach the point where it could establish its headquarters in McAllen.

Texas National Bank’s new headquarters stands illuminated at night at 6901 N. 10th St. in McAllen, with its distinctive blue lighting, star emblem and bank signage visible across the modern multistory building. The facility was formally opened during a ribbon-cutting celebration on Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Faith and family were also recurring themes during the program. Ortega invited her uncle Danny to open the ceremony with a prayer. He read passages from the Bible, thanked God for the new building, and asked for blessings for the bank’s owners, employees, customers, and anyone who enters the headquarters.

The program also included music. Mariachi 7 Leguas performed during the event, while Joseph performed the specially requested song “Amazing Grace” accompanied by his harp.

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Texas National Bank President Joe Quiroga said the celebration was about more than the building.

“Today’s not just about opening a new building,” Quiroga said. “It’s about remembering what got us here.”

Quiroga said the bank’s early ambitions exceeded its financial resources and recalled a period when the institution needed deposits, capital and lending activity to continue building its operations. He thanked customers who placed their confidence in the people behind the bank as it expanded.

Texas National Bank President Joe Quiroga and CEO Saul Ortega joined their families, friends, bank leadership, employees, community partners, and local officials for a large ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the bank’s new headquarters in McAllen. The celebration brought together scores of participants for what bank leaders described as the realization of a long-held dream and a milestone in the institution’s history. Photo by Texas Border Business.

He also credited employees, shareholders and community partners and said the Rio Grande Valley’s culture of relationships, hard work and family reflects the values Texas National Bank seeks to maintain.

Quiroga said local businesses played a significant role in creating the headquarters. He recognized the architects and contractors who designed and built the facility, along with subcontractors and tradespeople. He said much of the artwork displayed inside the building came from local artists and that other items were procured locally.

“Buildings don’t make a bank. People do,” Quiroga said.

McAllen City Commissioner Tony Aguirre said the new headquarters represents investment that can benefit the broader community. He described community banks as important to businesses and regional economic development.

“A community bank is essential to the growth of this area,” Aguirre said. “You have taken risks, you are here for the community, and that is what it is all about.”

Aguirre said the bank’s growth benefited McAllen and the surrounding region.

McAllen Chamber of Commerce Chairman Daniel Clark also congratulated Texas National Bank and described McAllen as an economic center supported by retail, trade, health care, construction and cross-border activity.

Texas National Bank CEO Saul Ortega placed the bank’s development within his family history and his own career in banking. He recalled accompanying his father to a bank as a child and said those experiences influenced his decision to enter the profession.

Ortega said he joined Texas National Bank in 2008, when the institution had about $60 million in total assets. He said the bank has since grown to approximately $1.4 billion in assets.

Ortega also discussed the bank’s community efforts, including housing initiatives and scholarships through the D&B Foundation. He said the foundation has awarded 28 scholarships and aims to generate about $1 million annually to support about 50 scholarships.

“We want to be friendly. We want to be kind. And we want to be family,” Ortega said.

He closed by emphasizing the bank’s regional identity.

“We are McAllen, Texas; we are the Rio Grande Valley, and we are South Texas,” Ortega said. “We are the Valley’s bank.”

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