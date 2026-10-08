Texas Launches Expedited Online Business Filing System via SOSPortal

Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of online Texas Express services, allowing businesses to utilize same-day and next-day filings through the Texas Secretary of State. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of online Texas Express services, allowing businesses to utilize same-day and next-day filings through the Texas Secretary of State.

“Texas moves at the speed of business,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.2 million active business entities in our state, Texas Express online makes it fast and efficient for entrepreneurs to make the necessary filings to create jobs and expand opportunity across Texas.”

“Texas Express already strengthened the way our office serves businesses that need time-sensitive filings, and putting this service online makes the process even easier,” said Secretary of State Robert Howden. “SOSPortal represents a major step forward in our modernization efforts. Texas businesses should expect their state government to provide reliable, efficient and convenient service, and that is what we are working to deliver.”

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Texas surpassed 3 million active business entities in 2025, more than double the approximately 1.4 million active entities registered in 2015. The total includes businesses incorporated in Texas as well as out-of-state entities registered to conduct business in the state.

The launch is part of a broader modernization initiative to improve customer service, increase efficiency, and make it easier for Texans to do business with the state. The new system allows customers to file all business documents online, including mergers and conversions, save filings as drafts, check the status of submissions, retrieve completed filings, and select expedited processing during submission.

Click here for more information or to make a filing.