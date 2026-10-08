Homeland Security Task Force Investigation Leads to 19 Arrests in Alice Cocaine Ring

Authorities have arrested 19 people following a long-term investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in Alice. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Authorities have arrested 19 people following a long-term investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in Alice. All are charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of crack cocaine.

All have now made their initial appearances in federal court.

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According to the charges, the organization operated primarily in the Alice area, where members allegedly distributed cocaine and crack cocaine from several residences.

The investigation began in March 2024 and identified members of the Villagran family and their associates as allegedly operating multiple drug distribution locations in and around Alice.

The charges allege higher-ranking members pooled money to obtain kilogram quantities of cocaine from outside suppliers, including sources in Mexico, before supplying it to others for distribution.

Senior members of the organization allegedly used violence to control workers, including locking them inside trap houses and forcing them to distribute drugs through small openings in the doors.

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According to court documents, authorities executed 11 search warrants throughout Alice and discovered more than 35 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, crack cocaine, nearly $100,000 in U.S. currency, drug ledgers, digital scales covered with drug residue, and other items associated with drug trafficking.

If convicted, each faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith is prosecuting the case.

This operation is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of U.S. law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF South Texas comprises agents and officers from Immigration and Customs Enforc

ement Homeland Security Investigations; FBI; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Department of Transportation; IRS Criminal Investigation; Interpol/Department of State; and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas leading the prosecution.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated October 8, 2026