Joe Quiroga Says People and Relationships Powered Texas National Bank’s Rise

Joe Quiroga. Photo Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Texas National Bank President Joe Quiroga credited customers, employees, shareholders and community partners with helping build the institution as it celebrated the opening of its new McAllen headquarters on Oct. 1, 2026.

“Today’s not just about opening a new building,” Quiroga told guests at the event. “It’s about remembering what got us here.”

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Quiroga, who is also a director of Texas National Bank, recalled joining the institution at age 28 and said the bank’s ambitions at the time exceeded its available resources. The bank is located at its new headquarters at 6901 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

Quiroga said the institution once operated with a single branch and needed every available dollar of capital and deposits as it worked to expand its lending activity. He thanked early customers who supported the bank because they trusted the people running it.

“You didn’t believe in the bank, you believed in the individuals behind the bank,” Quiroga said. He thanked “every customer, shareholder, employee and community partner” who placed their trust in the institution.

Miranda Ortega. Photo TBB

Miranda Ortega, a member of Texas National Bank’s executive management team and board of directors, welcomed guests to the new headquarters and recalled the temporary facility that previously occupied several parking spaces at the site.

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“It was called a temporary branch because we wanted this to be the permanent dream,” Ortega said.

Quiroga said the Rio Grande Valley’s emphasis on relationships, hard work, family, and people helping one another reflects the values the bank seeks to maintain. He also credited local businesses and workers who participated in constructing and preparing the headquarters.

He recognized local architects involved in designing the building and thanked the general contractor, subcontractors and tradespeople who worked on the project. Quiroga also said artwork displayed throughout the headquarters largely came from local artists and that furnishings and other elements were procured locally.

“That’s what the community is all about, is about keeping things local,” Quiroga said.

The president also placed employees at the center of the bank’s growth, recognizing current and former workers who served customers, answered phones, opened accounts, made loans and handled problems throughout the institution’s history.

“Buildings don’t make a bank. People do,” Quiroga said. Quiroga said the new headquarters should remind people of the relationships that contributed to Texas National Bank’s development. He asked employees and community members to hold the institution and its leadership accountable for maintaining those relationships as the bank continues growing.

The bank has expanded its presence across South Texas in recent years, including acquisitions involving Citizens State Bank in Roma and Zapata National Bank. In April, Texas National Bank said the proposed Zapata transaction would create an institution with approximately $1.3 billion in assets and 13 branches across Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr and Zapata counties.

Quiroga said the headquarters represents more than the institution itself.

“This building is not about our story,” Quiroga said. “This building is about our story that, together, you helped build.”

“The Rio Grande Valley is on the move,” he added. “And so is Texas National Bank.”

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