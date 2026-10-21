Brownsville Youth Advisory Board Begins New Term

The Youth Advisory Board and its plans for the new cohort were presented to the Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday, October 6. The presentation also recognized the board’s student leadership, including Chair Massimiliano Marin-Mera, a student at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, and Co-Chair Mae Villarreal, a student at Homer Hanna Early College High School. Image courtesy of the City of Brownsville

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The City of Brownsville Youth Advisory Board has officially begun its new cohort, bringing together students from across the community to strengthen their leadership skills, participate in civic activities, and identify opportunities to make a positive impact in Brownsville.

The Youth Advisory Board and its plans for the new cohort were presented to the Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday, October 6. The presentation also recognized the board’s student leadership, including Chair Massimiliano Marin-Mera, a student at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, and Co-Chair Mae Villarreal, a student at Homer Hanna Early College High School.

The board held its first meeting on September 19, when members took their Oaths of Office and selected their leadership. Marin-Mera and Villarreal were selected by their peers to help guide the board’s activities, initiatives, and community involvement throughout the year.

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“The Youth Advisory Board was created because we believe young people should have a voice in shaping the future of Brownsville,” said Tino Villarreal, At-Large “A”, City Commissioner. “Our students bring fresh perspectives, energy and ideas that can make a meaningful difference in our community. By giving them an opportunity to engage with local government, serve their community, and develop as leaders, we are investing not only in their future but in the future of Brownsville. I’m proud to see this vision continue to grow and to watch these young leaders step forward and take an active role in their City.”

The Youth Advisory Board includes students representing schools from across the Brownsville area: Danai H. Silvan — Porter Early College High School Frida J. Diaz — IDEA Brownsville Ariana S. Carranza — IDEA Riverview College Prep Katherine M. Meyer — Los Fresnos High School David A. Escamilla — Harmony School of Innovation Emmanuel A. Vera Jr. — Veterans Memorial Early College High School Natali Galvan — St. Joseph Academy Massimiliano Marin-Mera — Veterans Memorial Early College High School Nayelli L. Jacobo — Brownsville Early College High School Lusialfonso Zolezzi — St. Joseph Academy Aldo I. Castro — Lopez Early College High School Madison Cabrera — Lopez Early College High School Mae Villarreal — Homer Hanna Early College High School Alexanda C. Garcia — James Pace Early College High School

During its second regular meeting on October 4, the Youth Advisory Board continued preparing for the year ahead. Members selected six additional board members, established working groups and committees, and identified community events and volunteer opportunities in which members can participate.

The board also set February 6, 2027, as the date for an upcoming golf tournament. Additional details will be announced as planning continues.

The City of Brownsville looks forward to supporting the Youth Advisory Board as they bring their ideas and perspectives to City government.

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Information source: The City of Brownsville