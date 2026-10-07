Spooktacular 2026 Returns to Edinburg World Birding Center Oct. 23rd

The Edinburg World Birding Center is brewing up a howling good time! Join them for Spooktacular 2026, a spellbinding evening of family-friendly thrills and chills on October 23 from 6 – 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of ghostly games and fang-tastic festivities – all for free! Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The Edinburg World Birding Center is brewing up a howling good time! Join them for Spooktacular 2026, a spellbinding evening of family-friendly thrills and chills on October 23 from 6 – 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of ghostly games and fang-tastic festivities – all for free!

Located at 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, the Edinburg World Birding Center invites ghouls and goblins of all ages to experience a magical night filled with exciting activities. Spooktacular 2026 promises to be an unforgettable event, offering a range of thrilling experiences:

Games : Enjoy a variety of Scooby-Doo-themed games and challenges suitable for children and adults alike.

: Enjoy a variety of Scooby-Doo-themed games and challenges suitable for children and adults alike. Candy : Indulge in a sweet assortment of treats as you make your way through the event.

: Indulge in a sweet assortment of treats as you make your way through the event. Stations : Discover interactive booths featuring Halloween-themed educational activities and surprises.

: Discover interactive booths featuring Halloween-themed educational activities and surprises. Movie : Settle in for a family-friendly Halloween film, perfect for a relaxing and entertaining end to the evening.

: Settle in for a family-friendly Halloween film, perfect for a relaxing and entertaining end to the evening. Photo Ops: Capture the spirit of the season with festive photo opportunities featuring themed backdrops and props.

This year’s Spooktacular event is designed to delight and entertain guests of all ages, from young trick-or-treaters to those young at heart. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season in a safe, welcoming environment while exploring the birding center’s beautiful surroundings. Don’t miss out on this spooktacular evening of fun and fright at the Edinburg World Birding Center.

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Who: City of Edinburg and Edinburg World Birding Center

What: Hosting Spooktacular 2026

Where: 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

When: Friday, October 23, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Courtesy image